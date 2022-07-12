Want to know how to watch The Real Mo Farah? Here's where you need to go to stream the new documentary detailing the Olympic star's personal history.

The Real Mo Farah is a shocking new documentary in which the four-time Olympic champion will reveal his true life story. As the star told BBC News (opens in new tab), he was trafficked under the assumed name of Mo Farah from Djibouti aged just nine years old. His real name is actually Hussein Abdi Kahin.

The Real Mo Farah has been co-produced by the BBC and Red Bull Studios and will see Sir Mo uncovering the truth about his childhood and his journey from Somaliland (where he was born) that led to his two gold-medal wins at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Here's how to watch The Real Mo Farah from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Real Mo Farah in the UK

The Real Mo Farah is set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) at 9 pm UK time on Wednesday, July 13. The hour-long doc will also be made available to stream on-demand shortly after broadcast on BBC iPlayer, too.

How to watch The Real Mo Farah online from anywhere in the world

Since The Real Mo Farah is going to be on BBC One, UK viewers should have no problem tuning into the documentary. However, if you're going to be away from the UK but still want to tune in, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How To Watch The Real Mo Farah in the US

Unfortunately, it is unclear whether The Real Mo Farah will air in the US at the time of writing. If and when we get any more details, we'll be sure to update this article.