Here's where you can watch The Suspect, the nail-biting new thriller featuring Poldark star, Aidan Turner.

The Suspect follows Dr. Joe O'Loughlin (Aidan Turner), a psychologist who, on the surface, appears to lead a charmed life. He's got a loving family, is a successful author and has even become an online sensation after he stopped a patient from taking their own life in the hospital where he works.

In the show, he's approached by Detective Inspector Vincent Ruiz (Shaun Parkes) to assist on a new case. A young woman's body has been uncovered in a shallow grave in a London cemetery, and they want Joe's professional opinion on just what kind of person would commit a crime like this.

Joe's shocked by the sight of the body... but is it just because of the violent nature of the killing, or is he hiding something from the police? Here's how you can stream The Suspect so you can find out...

How to watch The Suspect in the UK

The Suspect premieres on Monday, August 29 at 9 pm on ITV, with new episodes airing on a weekly basis. You'll also be able to stream the series over on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).

How to watch The Suspect online from anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch The Suspect online if you're going to be away from home, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to watch The Suspect in the US

At the time of writing, we don't yet know where or when The Suspect will be made available to stream in the US. However, as soon as we find out, we'll be sure to update this guide.