How to watch The Wheel of Time season 2 online: stream the fantasy epic online

The next big epic show is here: The Wheel of Time season 2 brings back one of TV's most beloved high fantasy series, and the ball is really rolling now after a dramatic season 1 finale.

The Wheel of Time follows Rosamund Pike's Moiraine, a member of a magical order who nurtures a group of villagers, one of whom is prophesised to either save or destroy the world. That's a grand oversimplification of the story, as this is a multifaceted story with plenty of characters, factions and fantastical entities.

Based on a book series, fans of the novels have loved The Wheel of Time, but it's also a big hit with other TV fans, with a third season already confirmed to be on the way.

So here's how to watch The Wheel of Time season 2, with a note on how to catch up on the first season and read the books too.

How to watch The Wheel of Time season 2

You'll be able to watch The Wheel of Time season 2 on Amazon's Prime Video, where it joins the first season which is also available to stream on the platform (and, presumably, the already-renewed third season in the future).

Prime Video is one of the many perks of an Amazon Prime subscription, so if you're already signed up for next-day shopping, Prime Music, Prime Reading or any of the other perks of the service, you can already stream.

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 per year, with a week's free trial for people who've never signed up before. In some regions you also get offered a Prime Video-only plan, in case you don't want any of the other Amazon Prime membership perks save for video streaming.

The first three episodes of The Wheel of Time season 2 debut on Friday, September 1, before new ones land weekly. There's what that entire schedule looks like:

Episode 1 — Friday, September 1

Episode 2 — Friday, September 1

Episode 3 — Friday, September 1

Episode 4 — Friday, September 8

Episode 5 — Friday, September 15

Episode 6 — Friday, September 22

Episode 7 — Friday, September 29

Episode 8 — Friday, October 6

How to read the Wheel of Time books

The TV show of The Wheel of Time is based on a series of fantasy books by Robert Jordan, with 15 books in the series at the time of writing.

We've got a separate guide on how to read the Wheel of Time books in order which will guide you around the recommended reading order of the books, and will also help you find deals on the novels too.

Plus in that guide, our resident fantasy expert talks you through discrepancies and opinions on the reading order, and how long it'll take to devour the whole series.

