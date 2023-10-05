How to watch Totally Killer: stream the Halloween horror comedy movie online

Loads of streaming services have new horror movies or series coming out over October, just in time for Halloween, and one of them is new movie Totally Killer which is set to arrive on Friday, October 6.

Release: Friday, October 6

Runtime: 1:46

Totally Killer is about Kiernan Shipka's Jamie, whose mom Pam (Julie Bowen) had a childhood ruined by a 'Sweet Sixteen Killer' who murdered her friends. But when the killer re-emerges, and Jamie manages to travel back in time, she finds herself teaming up with a teenaged version of her mom to try and stop the murderer in the 1980s, to prevent them from returning in the modern day.

Part horror, part comedy and, judging by the synopsis, part sci-fi too, the movie was produced by horror powerhouse Jason Blum and got rave reviews when it debuted at Fantastic Fest in September, so it's definitely one for the watchlist for horror fans.

So here's how to watch Totally Killer wherever you are.

How to watch Totally Killer

If you want to watch Totally Killer, you'll have to sign up to Amazon Prime, because the movie is an original production for Prime Video .

Prime Video is one of the many 'perks' of an Amazon Prime subscription, so you'll have to be on one of these Amazon plans in order to access the site's video library, including Totally Killer.

The price for Prime Video is $14.99 / £8.99 per month, but you can save money by signing up for an annual plan at $139 / £95.

Just note that, at some point in early 2024, Prime Video is set to get ads, and an ad-free tier will be available for a little extra — it's set to be $2.99 in the US and likely a similar amount elsewhere. So if you sign up for the annual plan, you might be locked into a year of ad-enabled streaming.

Until then, you can watch movies like Totally Killer without being interrupted by commercials though.

How to watch Totally Killer everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Totally Killer, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

