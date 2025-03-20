How to watch Happy Face: stream the crime drama online inc. episode release schedule and free options

Fans of serial killer stories will want to find a way to watch Happy Face as the new series, which debuts on Thursday, March 20, is all about one.

Happy Face is about a woman called Melissa (played by Annaleigh Ashford) whose father is the Happy Face Killer (played by Dennis Quaid). The incarcerated man tries to reconnect with his daughter, while she needs to find out if he's set someone else up for a crime.

The show is inspired by a podcast and memoir from a woman called Melissa G. Moore, whose father was a serial killer. However the story itself is fictional, with just the set-up being real.

Still, it'll be a good watch for fans of true crime, so here's how to watch Happy Face.

How to watch Happy Face

You can watch Happy Face on the streaming service Paramount Plus, with the series created as an original show for the CBS-owned platform. You can read the full release schedule for episodes below.

Paramount Plus starts at $7.99 in the US and £4.99 in the UK, with both of those being for ad-enabled tiers, and both having annual alternatives.

In both regions you can pay more money for higher tiers, which let you avoid commercials and, in the US, get more content, but you don't need to in order to watch Happy Face.

After the two-episode Happy Face premiere on Thursday, March 20, episodes will release weekly. Here's when you can see each episode:

Episode 1: Thursday, March 20

Episode 2: Thursday, March 20

Episode 3: Thursday, March 27

Episode 4: Thursday, April 3

Episode 5: Thursday, April 10

Episode 6: Thursday, April 17

Episode 7: Thursday, April 24

Episode 8: Thursday, May 1

How to watch Happy Face for free

If you haven't used Paramount Plus before, then you'll be glad to know that there's a Paramount Plus free trial which will let you see some of Happy Face for free.

This trial gets you 7 days of free streaming before you automatically enroll into a paid plan (though you can cancel if you like).

There are also frequent Paramount Plus deals which offer longer free trials or reduce the monthly price of a subscription.

How to watch Happy Face everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Happy Face, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie, sport or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!