Happy Face: release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about the true crime drama

A star-studded cast brings Melissa G. Moore's harrowing story to life in Happy Face on Paramount Plus.

When she was 15, Moore discovered that her father was the notorious Happy Face killer. The drama series is based on Moore's Happy Face Podcast and her autobiography, Shattered Silence, which detail how she came to learn this disturbing secret and how it has shaped her life into adulthood while her father is in prison.

Here's everything we know about Happy Face.

The first two episodes of Happy Face premiere in the US, UK an in all markets where Paramount Plus is available on Thursday, March 20. The eight-episode series will release new episodes weekly through the season finale on May 1.

Happy Face premise

Here's the official synopsis of Happy Face from Paramount Plus:

"Happy Face is inspired by the true-life story of Melissa G. Moore; the critically acclaimed Happy Face podcast from iHeartPodcasts and Moore; and the autobiography Shattered Silence, written by Moore with M. Bridget Cook. At 15, Moore discovered that her beloved father was the prolific serial killer known as Happy Face. As an adult, she has changed her name and guarded her secret while her father has been serving life in prison.

"Jumping off from Moore’s true-life story, the Paramount+ Original Series follows Melissa (Ashford) and her incarcerated father, known as the Happy Face Killer (Quaid). After decades of no contact, he finally finds a way to force himself back into his daughter’s life. In a race against the clock, Melissa must find out if an innocent man is going to be put to death for a crime her father committed. Throughout, she discovers the impact her father had on his victims’ families and must face a reckoning of her own identity."

Happy Face cast

Happy Face features a star-studded cast bringing the story to life. Emmy-nominated and Tony Award-winning actress Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales, Masters of Sex) plays Melissa G. Moore and Emmy Award and two-time Golden Globe-nominated actor Dennis Quaid (Lawmen: Bass Reeves, The Day After Tomorrow) as Keith Jesperson.

Happy Face also features series regulars James Wolk, Tamera Tomakili, Khiyla Aynne and Benjamin Mackey.

Happy Face trailer

Take a look at the teaser trailer for Happy Face below.