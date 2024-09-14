How to watch Tulsa King season 2: episode release dates and streaming options

After its popular first season, Tulsa King season 2 brings back Sylvester Stallone in his first-ever lead performance in a TV show for even more of the story.

Tulsa King stars Sly as Dwight Manfredi, a mob man who's sent to Oklahoma to expand their operation in the city. While it seems like a demotion, he still manages to create a name for himself by creating a crew and beating some rivals.

In Tulsa King season 2, Dwight needs to defend his burgeoning empire from new threats while he deals with personal business.

A teaser trailer for the show promises crossovers a casting crossover Yellowstone, which also created by Tulsa King creator Taylor Sheridan, continuing the show's popularity for fans of this media empire.

So here's how to watch Tulsa King season 2, including when episodes land.

How to watch Tulsa King season 2

You'll be able to watch Tulsa King season 2 by using the streaming service Paramount Plus, because the show is one of the platform's biggest-profile original productions alongside other Taylor Sheridan ones.

Below, you'll be able to find the release schedule for the show, and all of the first season of Tulsa King is currently on the platform too.

Paramount Plus costs $7.99 / £6.99 per month for a subscription, with annual options too. In the US there's a premium plan for $12.99 monthly with more videos and no commercials, but Tulsa King is available on both plans.

There are also a few Paramount Plus free trials if you're curious to try out the platform before you pay.

Below, you can find the date on which each episode of Tulsa King season 2 will land on Paramount Plus.

These dates are for the US and Canada but in other regions, they'll all come out one day later.

Episode 1 — Sunday, September 15

Episode 2 — Sunday, September 22

Episode 3 — Sunday, September 29

Episode 4 — Sunday, October 6

Episode 5 — Sunday, October 13

Episode 6 — Sunday, October 20

Episode 7 — Sunday, October 27

Episode 8 — Sunday, November 3

Episode 9 — Sunday, November 10

Episode 10 — Sunday, November 17

How to watch Tulsa King season 2 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup to a region without Paramount Plus, but still want to watch Tulsa King, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie, sport or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!