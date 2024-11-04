How to watch Until I Kill You online from anywhere

Here's how to watch Until I Kill online from anywhere. The four-part true crime drama stars Ludwig's Anna Maxwell Martin and Endeavour's Shaun Evans.

It tells the story of Delia Balmer, who survived a near-fatal relationship with murderer John Sweeney. It is based on her book of the same name as the drama.

The series opens in 1991 when Delia is leading a solitary life in London working as an agency nurse. But her life appears to take a positive turn when she meets fellow free-spirit John Sweeney in a local pub, it seems like the connection she has been searching for.

ITV says: "As the relationship develops, Sweeney’s artistic, anti-establishment persona gives way to a darker side, culminating in a series of violent attacks on Delia, during which he tells her he killed his former girlfriend and disposed of her body in an Amsterdam canal.

"Sweeney is arrested but, due to a catastrophic failure by the court to realise how dangerous he is, granted bail. He immediately pursues Delia and subjects her to a horrific, near-fatal attack. She survives, but Sweeney evades capture and disappears…"

Here’s how to watch Until I Kill You...

How to watch Until I Kill You in the UK

All four episodes of Until I Kill You are on ITVX now. The episodes are airing at 9 pm nightly on ITV1 between Sunday, November 3, and Wednesday, November 6. If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. See how further down this page.

How to watch Until I Kill You in the US

Until I Kill You will land on BritBox in the US on November 13, 2024. Here's a full list of BritBox shows and it's a great option for people into British crime dramas.

How to watch Until I Kill You from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Until I Kill You on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!