Hulu is losing a modern classic horror movie — stream it before it leaves

If you're a fan of terrifying movies, and also have a Hulu subscription, then you should act fast because one of the most talked-about horror films of recent years is about to leave the streaming service.

This movie is Barbarian from 2022, and if you follow new horror movies you've probably already heard about it — it came out of nowhere and made a huge splash among fans of the genre, in the same way Talk To Me did last year.

Barbarian follows a young woman (Georgina Campbell) and a man (Bill Skarsgård), two strangers who are double-booked to stay at the same property rental in Detroit due to a mistake made by owner and salacious TV star AJ (Justin Long). However this house has secrets of its own too as well as a nasty past, and its hidden dangers force the characters to confront their own problems.

If you've already heard of the movie, you may know what it's about to some degree, but if not, be warned that both what it shows, and the themes it explores, are very dark. The marketing did a great job at hiding lots of the key details of the movie and it's best if you go in as blind as possible.

Barbarian was a smash hit when it came out; Vulture has a really interesting article on the unlikely story of how it got made, as initially no-one in Hollywood wanted to fund the project. Eventually it made back roughly ten times its budget and was touted by many to be the best horror movie of the year.

The reviews were almost all overwhelmingly positive, and we included it in our round-up of the best movies to watch on Halloween that year.

If you're into your horror, then, it's one to watch. But you've only got a limited time left to stream it, as the movie leaves Hulu on Wednesday, January 24. That means your last day to see it is Tuesday, January 23 (today!).

Luckily, Barbarian's departure from Hulu doesn't mean that it'll be impossible to watch anymore. Not only is it available to rent or buy on most digital storefronts, but it's also streaming in 4K on Max. You'll just have to switch subscriptions to watch it again!

If you live outside the US, Barbarian is streaming on various platforms too, so it's still out there. In the UK and Australia it's on Prime Video, where you can watch it ad-free.