Hulu With Live TV is now available on PlayStation 4

Source: Hulu (Image credit: Hulu)

Hulu With Live TV — now the most popular live TV streaming service in the United States — is now available on PlayStation 4.

That's it. That's the tweet. Now those who use the best gaming platform on the planet (we're not at all twisting anyone's nipples with that one) can watch live TV via Hulu all the way, controller in hand. That's in addition to the massive on-demand library you can find on Hulu — which just grew by an order of magnitude or two thanks to the addition of FX, which now lives its on-demand live on Hulu.

Hulu with Live TV runs $54.99 a month. Those who don't already have it can enable it in their account settings. Those who already have it on another device can just start watching on their PlayStation 4 — and presumably one day on the PlayStation 5 .

What took so long to get Hulu with Live TV on PlayStation? Mainly PlayStation Vue, which was Sony's own live TV competitor that shut down at the end of January.

Here's what Hulu had to say about the whole thing :

We're excited to announce that starting today, Hulu + Live TV will be available on PlayStation 4 consoles.

PlayStation 4 users will now be able to subscribe to Hulu + Live TV, gaining access to both live and on-demand programming from channels such as ESPN, FOX, NBC, and ABC so they can enjoy all their news, sports and entertainment in one place.

Current PlayStation 4 users who already have Hulu can easily switch to Hulu + Live TV through their account settings on Hulu.com. Viewers who are already subscribed to Hulu + Live TV will also now be able to access and watch live channels through the Hulu app on PlayStation 4.

Hulu with Live TV is also supported on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, Roku, Xbox One and Xbox 360, Android and iOS, Nintendo Switch, Chromecast, and smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Vizio and more.