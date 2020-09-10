Hulu's 'I Am Greta' trailer shows a girl on a mission

Greta Thurnberg leads a march, as seen in the documentary "I Am Greta." The doc premiers on Hulu on Nov. 13.

Greta Thunberg is a force of nature. Whether you agree with her or not, you simply cannot deny that the Earth is getting hotter, and Greta is growing more determined with each passing day. And that brings us to I Am Greta, the documentary coming to Hulu on Nov. 13.

The doc follows the young activist as a 15-year-old student in Sweden, who started a school strike to raise awareness for the climate crisis. Her question for the adults: If you don’t care about my future on earth, why should I care about my future in school?

It's led to her crossing the Atlanta Ocean by boat to speak at the United Nations in New York City, with cameras along for the ride — and for the backlash.

Greta hasn't stopped fighting. The world hasn't stopped warming. The question for all of us, then, is what's next.