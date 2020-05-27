Hulu's refreshed live guide now available on Android, Roku, tvOS and its web player

What you need to know • This live guide has been in the works for a while now. • It hit a number of devices in the spring, including Amazon Fire TV, Xbox and Apple TV. • Now Roku is on board, as well as the updated Apple TV operating system. • Android devices are now supported, too.

Updated May 27, 2020: Hulu says that Android devices are now supported, too.

Hulu today announced that it has rollout out its new live TV guide on Roku, on Apple TV's tvOS, and on its web player.

The improvements — which, frankly, have been sorely needed for quite some time — give you the ability to see two weeks worth of listing, making it far easier to find and record shows and movies that are coming up. You'll also be able to add channels to "My Channels," so you can get to what you want to watch faster.

In addition, Hulu has made it easier to find recommendations of live shows or movies that are on right that second, all right from the home menu. And, finally, you'll be able to more quickly sort through live content collections.

Hulu says the updated live guide will be rolling out to additional devices "soon."

These improvements have been in the works for a while, but there all the more important now that Hulu is going to be part of a major bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+ . The $12.99-a-month-deal puts the three services together (with the Hulu end of things being the basic plan with advertising) at a single monthly price, and about $5 cheaper than each would cost individually. While we don't know exactly what that means for Hulu with Live TV — as in, maybe it'll get to be part of a bundle, and maybe it won't — the fact is the live guide badly needed a refresh and likely could have turned off many potential live subscribers who were joining Hulu on the backs of that Disney+ bundle.

The refreshed live guide debuted in May 2019 on Xbox One, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Nintendo Switch.