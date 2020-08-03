'Hunters' Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

The first season of Amazon’s Nazi Hunting drama series, Hunters landed to like a ton of bricks, overflowing with the twists and turns you’d expect from the best spy stories. Now, almost six months after its surprise post-credits cliff hanger, it’s been confirmed that the show will return for a second season.

Amazon Studios confirmed today that it has renewed the show about the gang of secret Nazi hunters, and Hunters will be back with season two.

The series was created by David Weil and Nikki Toscano, with Jordan Peele serving as executive producer. Set in the 70's, it stars Logan Lerman as the young grandson of a holocaust survivor who is taken in by Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino), the leader of a covert operation, after his grandmother passes. Hunters uses the real life Operation Paperclip, an American government program that gave new identities to Nazis to relocate them to the United States as a means of gaining advantages in the space race and the Cold War, as a jumping off point for the fictional story of hunters that sussed out and killed the devil’s next door.

Creator David Weil used the real life stories of his holocaust survivor grandmother as inspiration for the series, noting that when hearing the stories as a child, he understood it to be a comic book style tale of good versus evil. Those comic book sensibilities are peppered throughout the series stylistically, in the passions of Lerman’s character, and in the Batman and Robin style relationship of Meyer (Pacino) and Jonah (Lerman). The diverse cast makes for an interesting twist on the would-be Justice League that gives nods to the types of people who’d be interested in eradicating the Nazis who were given the luxury of anonymity.

“With Hunters, David Weil’s bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged Prime Video customers around the world,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, “We are thrilled that David, Jordan and the ‘Hunters’ will be back with us for more.”

With the bombshell twists of the first season’s finale, it’ll be a thrill to see where the show takes it from there.