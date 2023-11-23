Hurry — all James Bond movies are about to be pulled from streaming services

If you're a James Bond fan, we've got some bad news for you: you've got 008 days to watch as many 007 movies as possible before they're all ripped from streaming services (in the UK, at least).

At the moment, you can use Prime Video to watch every single Bond movie, and that includes the original 1967 Casino Royale and Never Say Never Again, the two spoof films. However they're leaving the service on Friday, December 1, so if you're a fan, you're going to need to hurry and see as many as possible.

The one exception is 2021's No Time To Die, which isn't streaming.

It's technically possible to watch all of the main-line 007 movies, from Dr. No to Spectre, in the remaining time. If you put them on and don't stop, you can watch all of the main-series films in under 2 and a half days, according to Binge Clock, though if you want to take breaks you'll find yourself quickly running out of time.

There's no word on what'll happen to the movies once they're off Prime Video, so you'll have to wait and see. However if you don't want to lose access to all the fantastic spy movies, there's another option.

It's currently the Black Friday season, and there are loads of DVD deals running at the time of writing. One of them is on the 2017 James Bond Collection, which has received a pretty decent discount:

The James Bond Collection Blu-ray: was £49.86 , now £35.13 at Amazon

Get the Blu-ray of every single Bond movie (save No Time To Die, it's worth noting) in this 30%-off Black Friday deal. It's a nice collector's set for fans, though it doesn't have bonus features. There's a deal on the DVD too but the Blu-ray is actually cheaper.

This contains all of the movies save No Time To Die and the two non-official movies, but you can find some of them in Amazon sales too.

