Hurry! One of the best sci-fi series of all time is about to leave the streaming service that made it

If you ask sci-fi fans what the best 21st-century sci-fi TV show in the genre is, many will leap to say award-winning show The Expanse. However, despite being made by Amazon for the second half of its seasons, the beloved show is about to be removed from Prime Video very soon.

Set a few hundred years in the future when the Solar System has been colonized, The Expanse is about the three warring powers fighting for control of the planets. This is made harder by the mysterious emergence of a strange alien weapon which the different factions want to harness, but which seemingly has an agenda of its own.

The series is based on a series of books published under the name James S.A. Corey, which is a nom de plume for Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck. Both the TV show and novels are popular for the way they combine political intrigue and drama with interesting sci-fi concepts. The show especially has become really popular amongst science fiction fans for its industrial-aesthetic depiction of the near future.

The Expanse ran for six seasons, the first three of which were made by Syfy and the latter three by Amazon after Syfy canceled it. Despite wrapping up in 2022 fans are still clamoring for an eventual seventh season, which is helped by the fact that there's a several-decades time jump between books six and seven.

Any debate about The Expanse season 7 might be put into question with the news that Prime Video is losing the show. It's recently started being listed under the streaming service's "Titles expiring in the next 30 days" list, and is expected to leave at the beginning of February.

This is true in the US and UK, and presumably other regions too. We're not sure whether Amazon is removing all six seasons, or just the ones it didn't create, but the streaming service would presumably make some reference if the latter was true.

That's a curious move given that The Expanse is an Original production for Amazon. It's possible that it's licensing it out to another streaming service, so there will still be some way to watch it online, but the other option is that its deal with Syfy means that it'll be taking it offline.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If that's the case, fans of The Expanse will be happy to know that the series is actually available to buy on DVD, unlike most streaming shows, as well as Blu-ray. By my research, it's not cheap, with a Blu-ray of the whole series costing $80 / £70 on Amazon, but that might be your only option for seeing the series.

With 62 episodes, it'd take two days to watch all of The Expanse, if you didn't take a break. That means you do have time to watch the whole thing by the end of January if you're happy to watch a few episodes per day, or just hope that the show is coming to another streaming platform you have.