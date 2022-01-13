'I Can See Your Voice': fans thrilled as Jacquelyn walks away with $60,000

I Can See Your Voice season 2 fans were thrilled that the latest contestant, Jacquelyn decided not to push her luck and walk away with the $60,000 she'd earned to improve her science program.

This week's panel was composed of regulars Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton along with actors Lil Rey Howery (Get Out) and Joel McHale (Community), with Jason Mraz as this week's musical superstar.

They were on hand to help Jacquelyn from Charlotte, North Carolina try and walk away with the grand prize of $100,000. As per usual, she had to pick her way through six secret voices and try her best to sort the good singers from the bad.

This week's performers were: Mixologist, Circus Performer, Hockey Player, Mariah Carey Impersonator, UPS Driver, and Background Singer.

Jacquelyn's journey on the show was initially off to a rough start; she decided to eliminate the background Singer first, who had a tremendous voice and had been a backing vocalist for Beyonce and Kanye West.

After that, though, she managed to correctly identify that Hockey Player, Mariah Carey Impersonator, Circus Performer, and the UPS driver were bad singers, earning herself $60,000 in the process.

Ultimately, she decided to walk away with that money so she could improve her curriculum and try and get more girls into science, a decision that most fans at home supported.

As usual, they were sharing their guesses online, and most people felt that it wasn't worth the gamble even if they believed Mixologist was a good singer.

Sadly for Jacquelyn, when Jason Mraz and the Mixologist performed a duet of Mraz's classic song, I'm Yours, the Mixologist instantly proved his talent when he joined the track.

He turned out to be Dennis Diaz, who is the lead singer of a Doo-wop group called The Alley Cats who have opened up for Jay Leno. He's also performed at Carnegie Hall as a featured soloist for Bach's Magnificat.

Next week's episode will see Kelly Osbourne and Brian Austin Green joining Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton on the judging panel, with Kelly Rowland on hand as the next musical superstar. Will the next contestant manage to find a good singer? There's only one way to find out...

I Can See Your Voice season 2 continues next Wednesday at 8 pm ET on FOX. You can catch previous episodes