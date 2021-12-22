'I Can See Your Voice' season 2 with Ken Jeong — release date, panelists, and everything you need to know

I Can See Your Voice season 2 is the long-awaited second series of Fox's musical game show.

Aside from the the show's first-ever Holiday Spectacular which aired on Dec. 14, 2021, there hasn't been a new episode of the hit game show for a while now, but it's finally back for a new season.

The series (one of FOX's South Korean game show adaptations) will once again see lucky contestants competing for a chance to leave the show with up to $100,000 with the help of a group of celebrity sleuths, all by identifying a secret singer from a group of six people. What's the catch? They won't hear any of them singing a single note.

Here's everything we know about I Can See Your Voice season 2...

The hit singing competition returns to Fox on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:00 pm ET.

Kensdays are back! 🎉Don't miss @kenjeong when Season 2 of #ICanSeeYourVoice returns to @FOXTV January 5. pic.twitter.com/WkHaczadmINovember 9, 2021 See more

What's the format for 'I Can See Your Voice' season 2?

Like before, contestants will have to work through a series of rounds to try and sort the good singer from the bad. They'll take part in several rounds which contain hidden clues, video packages, interrogations and lip-sync challenges as they try and find the right singer. This culminates in the final round, where the contestant can either walk away with the money they've earned or risk it all to go for the full $100,000 and try to correctly guess whether the remaining singer can actually sing or not.

This is revealed by a final duet with each episode's Musical Superstar, where the remaining secret voice is revealed and we either hear a fantastic collaboration between the two singers or we witness a hilariously bad duet!

For season 2, there have been a few changes to the format. The "Lip Sync Challenge" is now a "Lip Sync Showdown" performed by three groups of two singers (as opposed to two groups of three). Contestants may also use the "Golden Mic" once in this round, where they get to hear additional clues from a mystery guest off-stage.

Round four has also been switched up. Rather than being presented with a pitch-shifted studio recording of one of the three remaining singers, contestants will take part in the "Super Fan" round. Here, they'll be shown a video package of a super-fan obsessed with one of the remaining guests.

Will our contestants crack the clues and find the not so cracked voices? The all new season of #ICanSeeYourVoice begins Wednesday, January 5th on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/nSWSpi9mqnDecember 19, 2021 See more

Who's on the panel for 'I Can See Your Voice' season 2?

Ken Jeong is back on hosting duties once again, and he'll be joined by actress Cheryl Hines and vocalist and TV presenter Adrienne Bailon-Houghton as permanent celebrity panelists.

Throughout the series, these three stars will be joined by a rotating panel of celebrity detectives made up of comedians, pop culture experts and a musical superstar to try and help each contestant walk away with the huge cash prize.

The guest panelists for the season premiere are rapper Bow Wow and actor Cheyenne Jackson, with four-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel (the winner of The Masked Singer season 6) on hand as the Musical Superstar.