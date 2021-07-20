‘The Masked Singer’ season 6: Everything we know about the latest season of Fox’s singing competition

The Masked Singer features celebrities of varying singing capabilities dressing up in elaborate costumes and performing for a panel of celebrity judges who then have to try and guess who’s behind the masked, only to have it be revealed after fans vote out a singer. It sounds a little wacky, but as many fans have found watching the reality competition in its first five seasons it can also be a lot of fun.

Heck, The Masked Singer has been so successful for Fox that they made a spinoff series, The Masked Dancer, which is awaiting a season two renewal, as well as a U.K. version of The Masked Singer.

Season six of The Masked Singer has already gotten the greenlight from Fox. Here is what we know about The Masked Singer season six.

When will ‘The Masked Singer’ season six premiere?

Fox has yet to confirm premiere dates for its fall lineup of new and returning shows. All we know as far as when we will be getting season six of The Masked Singer is that it will occupy the show’s traditional spot of Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Joining The Masked Singer on Wednesdays will be the new Fox show Alter Ego, which will air at 9 p.m. Other new shows this fall from Fox include The Big Leap and Our Kind of People.

The Masked Singer debuted in February of 2019 and already has made its way through five seasons, so it is likely that season six is not the only new season of The Masked Singer that we will be getting in the 2021-2022 TV calendar.

What will be the ‘Masked Singer’ season six costumes?

The whole premise of The Masked Singer is that we don’t know who the celebrities are that are competing in the current season, instead we’ll just have the costumes and aliases that they will go by until they are revealed.

Fox has yet to announce the official costumes for season six, but the network did release a quick teaser that gives some clues as to what we might expect.

It’s literally just 10 seconds long and features a behind-the-back shot of host Nick Cannon and voiceover saying the “global phenomenon” will return, but for eagle-eyed viewers you can put some of the pieces together.

The monitors that are featured throughout the teaser show a potential celebrity walking backstage in a getup to hide their identity, but in addition to that there are images of a hamster on a wheel, a banana split and someone shuffling a deck of cards. We’ll have to wait and see if and what costumes related to those images show up in season six, and how they will compare to memorable costumes like Fox, Black Widow, Broccoli and Snail and Baby Alien.

Who are the hosts and judges for ‘The Masked Singer’ season six?

As mentioned above, Nick Cannon has been the host of The Masked Singer since it debuted in 2019, and as evident by the teaser trailer he will be back for this latest season.

Also returning are the quartet of judges that include Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger. All of the judges have been with the show since it began.

‘The Masked Singer’ past contestants

We won’t know for a while who’s behind the masks in season six of The Masked Singer, but we do know that their reveals will be pretty memorable. And one of them will join past winners of The Masked Singer, which includes T-Pain, Wayne Brady, Kandi Burgess, LeAnn Rimes and Nick Lachey.

Other memorable contestants throughout the series run so far have included Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Bow Wow, Wiz Khalifa, Niecy Nash, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle and even Kermit the Frog.

How to watch ‘The Masked Singer’ season six

Whenever season six of The Masked Singer arrives, if you have a basic cable package, TV antenna or a vMVPD service — your YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV or Hulu with live TV — you will have the ability to watch the broadcast of every episode live.

Unlike some of the other major networks, Fox has not created its own streaming platform, but replays of the current and previous seasons’ episode are and will be available on streaming platforms like Tubi and Hulu, as well as directly through Fox.com.