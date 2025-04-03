What was the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy answer on April 2?

After a couple of weeks off following the end of the nine quarterfinal games, Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 is back with its first semifinal game on April 2. W. Kamau Bell, Jackie Tohn and Margaret Cho (who had one of the most impressive Celebrity Jeopardy! games I can recall in the quarterfinals) are the first players vying for a spot in the Celebrity Jeopardy! Finals.

As is habit for Jeopardy! fans, you probably like to play along at home, attempting to answer the prompts in the form of a question before the contestants do. But if you were unable to watch this episode live, we want to give you the chance to still play along by sharing with you the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy prompt from April 2. FYI, if you want to watch the whole episode to try and answer all the questions, the latest episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 land on Hulu on Thursdays.

Before we get to Final Jeopardy, here’s a quick recap of the game. Bell built up a pretty good lead after two rounds, but the game tightened when Cho nailed a true Daily Double to get her in range. However, when she landed a second of the three Daily Doubles (Bell previously got and correctly answered the other to keep his lead) Cho’s aggressive strategy came back to bite her, as she lost it all when unable to come up with the answer. With Tohn unable to ever get on a roll, Bell could not be caught barring a major miscalculation in Final Jeopardy, which had "Phrase Origins" as its category.

You can find the Final Jeopardy prompt below. See if you can answer it yourself and find out how the Celebrity Jeopardy! contestants did.

What was the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy clue on April 2?

In the category of "Phrase Origins", here was the Final Jeopardy clue: “In 49 B.C., Julius Caesar sparked a civil war by leading his army across this river; even today its name implies a point of no return.”

Take 30 seconds to see if you can come up with the correct response. You can play the classic Final Jeopardy tune (courtesy of the legend John Williams) to help you’re thinking process.

What was the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy answer on April 2?

And the answer is…

What is the Rubicon?

No one got it right. Cho opted to take a second crack at the answer that cost her the game, putting down “what is a gondola?” Tohn also took the chance to have some fun, saying hi to her dog, Glen, in her response. Bell guessed the Dead Sea, but knowing he couldn’t be caught only wagered a dollar to win the game with a final score of $25,699 and advance to the Celebrity Jeopardy! Finals. Cho finished in third with $0, while Tohn finished second with $1, but both earned $50,000 for their charities, Friendly House and Path.

New episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 premiere Wednesdays on ABC, then become available to stream on-demand on Hulu every Thursday. Check out how the tournament is playing out with our look at the Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 bracket.