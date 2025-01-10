I love this Netflix comedy hidden gem with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes — and now a second is finally on the way!

Netflix has finally confirmed that Mo season 2 is on the way and debuts on January 30. If you’re not sure why this is such a big deal, allow me to explain.

Back in the summer of 2022, I was looking to find something funny and new to watch, and thankfully stumbled across the show Mo. It was refreshing as it starred Mohammed Amer, a great talent I wasn’t quite familiar with, and it had a nuanced storyline. It follows the journey of a Palestinian refugee named Mo (Amer) and his family as they try to secure asylum in the US. That’s not exactly a plot you see every day, and certainly not one in the realm of comedy.

As I powered through the eight episodes of season 1, I fell in love with the show and was thrilled when I learned Netflix renewed it for a second season. Unfortunately, Netflix is saying Mo season 2 will be the show’s last. What's worse, I feel the comedy hasn’t received the fanfare it truly deserves.

Sure, it won a 2022 Peabody Award in Entertainment and was beloved by critics like us, evidenced by its 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, but it never reached the heights of “success” in terms of audience buzz. When it comes to Netflix comedies, I believe it deserves to be mentioned with reverence in the same breath as shows like Dead to Me, Grace and Frankie and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, all of which won their fair share of fans and Emmy nominations.

Now back to Mo season 2 . From the time the show first debuted season 1 in 2022, I’ve been patiently waiting to learn what happens next in this hilarious saga. That’s over two and a half years. I understand that it has become quite popular among streamers these days to take years off in between seasons, but even with this growing trend, it doesn’t make waiting any easier, as other show fans are aware.

If you’re like me and wondering what happens in Mo season 2, here is a brief synopsis courtesy of Netflix:

“Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bullshit as a Palestinian on the path to U.S. citizenship. Season 2 finds Mo stranded across the border and desperate to get back to Houston before his family's asylum hearing — but as a stateless refugee without a passport, he’s gonna need all the hustle and charm he can muster. Little does he know that the journey home is just the start of his troubles, and there's a new guy in town ready to steal both his longtime love Maria and his dream of finally returning to Palestine."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Additionally, check out the trailer for the final episodes of the series below. I can’t wait to see how the story plays out.

Mo: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Mo streams exclusively on Netflix. If you’re interested in watching, you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service.