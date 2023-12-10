I'm A Celebrity fans are completely TORN over this contestant in the final

It's the moment I'm A Celeb fans have been waiting for - after three rollercoaster weeks, tonight we'll have a new King of the Jungle.

Controversial contestant Nigel Farage joins Sam Thompson and Tony Bellew as this year's final three contestants for the grand finale of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

This Morning star Josie Gibson was the last contestant to get axed, coming in fourth place in the competition.

But not all I'm A Celeb viewers are happy about the final three, with some taking to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their concern, with one fan of the show going as far as to call Nigel Farage a 'joke' for being in the final.

'This country is a joke how is Nigel still in there, never let the public vote,' wrote on fan on Twitter.

To which another fan replied, 'if he wins though. most likely sam will win though with his energy.'

And another said on X, 'I cannot believe for one minute, I am in complete disbelief that Josie was chosen over Farage. I give up. Won't be watching this farce ever again after this year.'

To which another fan replied, The public vote for their favourite . I had never heard of Josie and most of the other TV people Except for Sam He is a rich boy from Chelsea. His ADHd is not as bad. He's acting and everyone is falling for it!'

And another wrote, sticking up for Nigel, 'What’s not to believe? Apart from being the most annoying person in the jungle, the public votes speak for themselves. Clearly Nigel is more popular…and quite rightly so!'

And that fan isn't the only one — other viewers also took to X to say they will be voting for Nigel tonight, with another writing 'WHYYY!!! how has Josie gone before Tony. I want Nigel to win now because I don’t like Sam or Tony.'

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'s final airs tonight at 9 pm on ITV. Tune in to see who the 2023 King of the Jungle is.

Not in the UK? Find out how you can watch I'm A Celebrity 2023 online anywhere in the world with our guide.