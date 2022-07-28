Incantation terrifies Netflix fans: is it the scariest film ever?

Incantation has petrified horror fans and have called it "the scariest move of 2022."

Warning! Contains spoilers for Incantation!

Netflix watchers have recently braved the Taiwanese supernatural horror film Incantation, which left intrepid movie-goers wracked with fear and some even branding it as “the scariest movie of 2022.”

Directed by Kevin Ko, the movie takes on a found footage format and the official short, yet sinister synopsis reads: “Six years ago, Li Ronan was cursed after breaking a religious taboo. Now, she must protect her daughter from the consequences of her actions. This found footage film is inspired by a true story.”

Li Ronan (Tsai Hsuan-yen) narrates the movie and, in a haunting twist, breaks the fourth wall by talking to the video camera, pleading for the viewers to memorize and chant an incantation that will lift a curse on her six year old daughter, Duo-do (Huang Sin-ting).

The insignia and incarnation are cited frequently throughout the movie to get the viewer to pray along.

However, a major plot twist revealed that the chant was actually a curse people had been reciting at home, which left viewers traumatized and thought they were cursed themselves, with the help of the realistic props and the fact it’s loosely based on a true story.

One terrified Twitter user said: “bruh i was so scared that i might get cursed too cause everything felt so real and scary. im so glad everything is not real.”

bruh i was so scared that i might get cursed too cause everything felt so real and scary. im so glad everything is not real#Incantation pic.twitter.com/hg2NVJItC0July 12, 2022 See more

But while grisly happenings plagued Li Ronan and the ones close to her, gutsy horror fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the horrifying movie and it seems everyone has been saying the same thing.

“Incantation on Netflix is the scariest movie I’ve seen this year. I need to put more people on to this one. I can’t see anything on the big screen comparing to this film in the near future,” one commented.

Incantation on Netflix is the scariest movie I’ve seen this year. I need to put more people on to this one. I can’t see anything on the big screen comparing to this film in the near future.July 28, 2022 See more

Another revealed: “Incantation on netflix by far the scariest horror movie i seen in years. fr they dont make horror movies scary anymore.”

Incantation on netflix by far the scariest horror movie i seen in years. fr they dont make horror movies scary anymore pic.twitter.com/yVsUfH1FDaJuly 25, 2022 See more

Others echoed the same thoughts…

Holy crap #incantationnetflix is the scariest movie of 2022 😰🫣😱 pic.twitter.com/cNSVSg0jW5July 28, 2022 See more

Incantation on Netflix comes highly recommended from me. Genuinely scary and honestly has such incredible storytelling cutting from the present and the event that caused all of this to happen. Almost immediately rewatch for me. pic.twitter.com/7wspiUNIgiJuly 28, 2022 See more

ngl scary movies don’t even be scary to me but incantation on netflix??? i def had to cover my eyes a few timesJuly 28, 2022 See more

Incantation is available to watch on Netflix now.