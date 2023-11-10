Indiana Jones original whip sells for over $350,000 at auction and C-3PO's head goes for even more

Everybody wants a piece of movie history, but how much would you be willing to spend on it? Quite a bit, according to some movie fans, after a recent memorabilia auction in the UK raised over £9.3 million or $11.4 million.

This was hosted by Propstore in the iconic Bafta Picadilly building in London and over 400 items were sold, from classic and modern movies. However, there were some items that made a staggering amount.

The most expensive item came from Star Wars: A New Hope, the original movie that kicked off the sci-fi franchise. This was the head of robotic droid C-3PO which actor Anthony Daniels wore, and it sold for £687,500 ($838,750).

Star Wars took the second top spot too with the helmet of a TIE Fighter, worn by the baddie pilots, which went for £537,500 ($655,750), which is surprising as it's an item not donned by a hero or main character.

Next up, and the one we're most jealous of is the iconic bullwhip wielded by Indiana Jones in the second film of that franchise, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (pictured above). This cracking object (if you'll pardon the pun) was auctioned off for £287,500 ($350,750).

In the movie, Indie uses this left, right and center as he thwarts the plans of a human sacrifice cult in rural India alongside Kate Capshaw's Willie Scott and Ke Huy Quan's Short Round. He uses it to swing to safety in mines, disarm sword-wielding bandits and even seduce Willie.

In fact, the whip is now an iconic piece of movie symbolism, alongside its trademark sound effect. While this isn't the same prop that was used in Raiders of the Lost Ark, the original Indie flick, it's still a fantastic piece of movie history.

Other movie props that were auctioned off include the poker table and chips from Casino Royale, Angel Eyes' hat from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, Captain America's shield from Captain America: The First Avenger and the Marty Mcfly's hoverboard from the two Back to the Future sequels.

Propstore's memorabilia auction is an annual event in early November each year, with items last year including models from 2001: A Space Odyssey costumes from 300 and weapons from Aliens.