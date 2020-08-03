Is 'Away' on Amazon Prime Video?

Away will be a Netflix original production. This means, unfortunately, the series will not be available on Amazon Prime Video, or any additional streaming services. With that in mind, you’ll still be able to stream to your heart’s content from Netflix on your television, laptop, tablet or phone. Depending on your Netflix package, you could even stream it from several of those devices at once if you felt so inclined.

The series will follow Emma Green (Hilary Swank) and a team of international astronauts on the first human-led mission to Mars. The team will face all of the traditional issues of being in space, but we’ll also be getting a prolonged look at what it’s like to be separated from your family in complete isolation for an extended period. That tension will be compounded by how the crew reacts and relates to one another as the deal with these difficult emotional hurdles along with all the challenges that come with living on a spaceship.

Series Synopsis:

Created by Andrew Hinderaker, the Netflix series AWAY is a thrilling, emotional drama on an epic scale that celebrates the incredible advancements humans can achieve and the personal sacrifices they must make along the way. As American astronaut Emma Green (Hilary Swank) prepares to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars, she must reconcile her decision to leave behind her husband (Josh Charles) and teenage daughter (Talitha Bateman) when they need her the most. As the crew's journey into space intensifies, their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth become increasingly complex. AWAY shows that sometimes to reach for the stars, we must leave home behind. The series is executive produced by showrunner Jessica Goldberg, Matt Reeves, Jason Katims, Edward Zwick, Hilary Swank, Adam Kassan, Andrew Hinderaker, Jeni Mulein and Michelle Lee.