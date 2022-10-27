Is C.T. on The Challenge: Ride or Dies?

The rumor mill is buzzing: Is CT on The Challenge: Ride or Dies?

Every episode seemingly ends with host T.J. Lavin shocking The Challenge season 38 cast by announcing yet another pair of O.G. players is joining the competition: first, we had Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio and Nany González coming to shake up the game, and in this week's episode, veterans Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira returned, much to the chagrin of Jordan's ex-fiancé and Aneesa's best friend, Tori Deal.

But at the very end of the Wednesday, October 26 episode, Lavin yet again surprised the competitors. "I have another surprise. Bring them out," he announced. "I told you to trust no one, especially me." We only get to see the backs of the new players before the credits roll, but fans are already speculating that it could be Chris "C.T." Tamburello, the champion of seven The Challenge seasons: Rivals II, Invasion of the Champions, Champs vs. Stars, Champs vs. Stars 2, War of the Worlds 2, Double Agents, and Spies, Lies & Allies, the latter of which he won alongside Kaycee Clark.

We won't know for sure if the reigning champ will make a grand return for Ride or Dies until next week's episode of The Challenge season 38, but this week's introduction of "two iconic players" Jordan and Aneesa already added some drama in the house, on a personal note for Tori, who hasn't seen her ex in a year and a half, and in the game as a whole, since now the rookies are outnumbered by veterans.

This means that when Fessy and Moriah win this week's comp — "Build Me Up," in which they needed to haul and stack huge barrels — they have the numbers to put up four rookie teams on the block: Analyse and Tommy, Ravyn and Johnny, Olivia and Horacio, and Colleen and Kim. After the interrogations, they choose Johnny and Ravyn to go into the elimination challenge. After Analyse and Tommy draw the safe dagger, they blindside their supposed allies Olivia and Horacio and choose them to go into a Haul Brawl-style battle with Johnny and Ravyn.

Olivia and Horacio end up using their pissed-off, pent-up energy to fuel them toward a win, gaining the respect of the veteran players. But will that rookie goodwill change if a certified The Challenge legend like C.T. enters the ring? Stay tuned!

Is CT on The Challenge: Ride or Dies? Fans speculate

I hope next week we see that it’s CT and Emily Schromm that they brought in to #TheChallenge38 #TheChallenge #TheChallengeRideorDies I have no idea who it is gonna be 😮October 27, 2022 See more

OMG!!! Who do you want it to be!!???? #TheChallenge38 I’m hoping in this order… CT, Kyle, Wes!!October 27, 2022 See more

I hope it’s CT #TheChallenge38October 27, 2022 See more

CT? 👀👀 #TheChallenge38October 27, 2022 See more

I hope it’s CT @TheOfficial_CT @TheChallengeOctober 27, 2022 See more

#TheChallenge had my nerves all over the place. @tjlavin three times I thought it was CT coming on 😭😭😭October 20, 2022 See more

I know if we’re bringing back Bananas, CT better be showing up SOON! That’s all I’m sayin’! #TheChallenge38October 26, 2022 See more

Hey @MTV I wanna see CT & bananas on the same season #TheChallenge !!!!!October 20, 2022 See more

At this rate, this season is going to last a year. A team is eliminated, then TJ brings back in another team. This is super un-enjoyable. Now if he brings back CT, I will be singing a different tune, lol #thechallenge38October 20, 2022 See more

Too early to tell but this szn of the challenge is looking like my top 5. Just missing my baby CTOctober 27, 2022 See more

We couldn’t get CT instead of Kaycee #TheChallengeOctober 20, 2022 See more