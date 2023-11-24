Is General Hospital on today, November 24?

Like an old, dependable friend, daytime television has been there for us over the years. General Hospital, which celebrated its 60th season this year and is currently in season 61, is a show that has entertained generations of families and that's why changes in the schedule can be a bit jarring. So is General Hospital on today, November 22?

If you tune into ABC on Friday, November 24, you will find that there will be no episode of General Hospital. This is due to the full lineup of college football games taking place over the holiday weekend, kicking off on Thanksgiving Day and continuing into Black Friday.

If you missed yesterday's episode, there was a special holiday episode. Here's a preview of the General Hospital Thanksgiving episode: "Thanksgiving kicks off in Port Charles. Valentin gently confronts Charlotte. Lois' mother, Gloria arrives at the Quartermaines. Robert has a surprise for Anna."

In case you're wondering what's happening over on CBS, a look at The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 20-24 revealed that there was a repeat episode from the show's past on Thursday and there's no episode on Friday. The same can be said about The Young and the Restless.

Thankfully, the daytime schedule will return to normal next week as the soaps world gets ready for all the drama that comes with the holiday season.

In fact, looking ahead to next week we see that the Thanksgiving drama continues in Port Charles. Take a look at the General Hospital schedule for the week of November 27-December 1:

Monday, November 27

"Thanksgiving continues in Port Charles, but Sonny senses something off between Anna and Nina. Meanwhile, Marshall worries about Curtis, Gloria shares with Lois that she is in some trouble, and Stella and Portia make a realization."

Tuesday, November 28

"Dante gets some disturbing news. Alexis has a meeting with Laura. Sam is concerned about Drew's recent behavior. Elizabeth tries to reassure Finn. Molly and TJ disagree."

Wednesday, November 29

"Sonny confronts Ava. Martin helps Finn with his legal issues. Maxie opens up to Felicia. Dante and Chase collaborate on an investigation. Gloria gets some help from her family."

Thursday, November 30

"Dante has questions for Ava. Dex relays a message to Sonny. Portia gives TJ some advice. Sonny makes plans for Christmas Eve. James enlists Cody's help."

Friday, November 1

"Carly has an interesting encounter at Kelly's. Sonny gets a proposition. Ava makes a confession to Nina. Brook Lynn panics from family pressure. Kristina consoles Molly."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.