The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of November 20-24
It's Thanksgiving at Forrester Creations!
It's Thanksgiving week and things are heating up on The Bold and the Beautiful. it's also a short week with only three new episodes as a result of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. Let's see what's coming up with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 20-24.
Last week was a busy week around Forrester Creations as Liam (Scott Clifton) discovered that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wasn't going to leave Finn (Tanner Novlan) for him and that Hope (Annika Noelle) had moved on with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tried to sabotage Hope's relationship with Thomas, to no avail. RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) enjoyed a dinner with Steffy and Finn, giving Luna time to bond with Steffy.
The biggest moment, no doubt, was when Hope finally admitted that she loves Thomas (she didn't say it, but it was definitely implied), and now we can only imagine that they're going to move forward together as a couple.
Coming up this week, it looks like we'll be hearing from Zende (Delon De Metz), who has some concerns about RJ's place in the company given that Ridge is the CEO. We'll also see Thomas and Hope talking with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) about the future of their line; working together could be interesting if they're going to be moving forward as a couple. And in a special episode on Wednesday, Ridge and Brooke reflect on their relationship.
Take a look at what's coming up this week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 20 to November 24, courtesy of Soap Opera News.
Monday, November 20
"Bill has an unexpected reaction during an argument with Sheila. Zende confronts Ridge about his perceived nepotism with R.J."
Tuesday, November 21
"Hope and Thomas make a request of Ridge about Hope for the Future. Zende makes a bold move."
Wednesday, November 22
"In a special episode, Ridge creates a romantic evening to give thanks to Brooke as they recall their great love story. "
Thursday, November 23
"The Bold and the Beautiful will air repeat episode #8654 (Original Airdate: 11/24/21)."
Friday, November 24
"The Bold and the Beautiful will be preempted by CBS Sports coverage of SEC football and Big 10 football."
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
