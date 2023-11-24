Is The Young and the Restless on today, November 24?

If you’re a fan of The Young and the Restless, then you know the soap has been on a roll with the drama lately. Not only are the Abbotts knee-deep in a battle with Tucker (Trevor St. John), but Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) are on the verge of reigniting their feud over Danny (Michael Damian). Plus, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is still caught up in a mysterious hostage situation.

With all of that going on, can viewers look forward to seeing a new episode of The Young and the Restless on November 24? Sadly, no.

On November 24, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful are being bumped for college football, as Iowa takes on Nebraska in a head-to-head battle of the gridiron starting at noon ET. That means we'll all have to wait another day to see what happens next in the lives of the Genoa City residents. Based on the following preview of the episodes airing during the week of November 27, some must-watch moments are in the near future.

#yr Next week spoiler pic.twitter.com/o2IvNaFYlNNovember 21, 2023 See more

Now given what happened in the episode airing on November 21 and based on the promo video, we obviously are most excited to see the continued mystery of Claire (Hayley Erin) and Aunt Jordan (Colleen Zenk) unfold. There are still so many questions as to why the duo is targeting the Newmans.

However, based on Cole Howard's (J. Eddie Peck) return to the soap and other context clues, we're under the suspicion that Claire may be the long-presumed dead daughter of Cole and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). If our running theory proves to be true, we can't wait to see how the Newmans deal with the family addition.

Then there is Nikki. In this whole scenario, she's had to deal with the brunt of all the chaos. She's been held hostage in this lake house, poisoned, injected with vodka and her sobriety has officially been compromised. Something tells us that when the Newmans finally get from underneath Claire and Aunt Jordan's thumb, Nikki's fight for sobriety won't be quite over.