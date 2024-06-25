Is Thomas rushing into an engagement to spite Hope in The Bold and the Beautiful?

When Thomas returned to Los Angeles on The Bold and the Beautiful, he brought more than memories home from France — he brought Paris. But is his engagement real or is it all a show for Hope?

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) revealed that he’s engaged to Paris (Diamond White) in the June 24 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful . Hope (Annika Noelle) just finished telling him that she recognizes how special he is, after having spent the last several weeks pining over Finn (Tanner Novlan) for the very same reason, and then he rocked her world with the news that he’s not only seeing someone, he’s seeing someone who works at Forrester Creations’ France office and they’re engaged. And they’re not just engaged…they’re engaged to the point that Douglas (Henry Samiri) is already calling her “mom.”

We have to wonder how healthy this is for Thomas, who was too caught up in his love affair with Hope to hear her telling him, over and over, that she wasn’t ready to get married again.

Is this a rebound relationship? Well, it’s too soon to tell. But regardless of the answer, it’s distressing to see Douglas calling Paris “mom” if Thomas isn’t serious about the engagement.

Thomas seemed to toy with Hope, greeting her as if he was just walking in from lunch at Il Giardino. He watched as Douglas hugged her, and listened as she talked about how much she missed him. He even hugged her back when she embraced him. Then he dropped the bombshell about his engagement.

Is the engagement designed to spite Hope? Thomas doesn’t seem like the vindictive type, even though he was so hurt by her rejection. No, this feels like something else. This feels…weird.

Given that Hope got so much heat from Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about turning down Thomas’ proposals because she wasn’t ready to get married again, we have to think that they’re both going to have lots to say about his engagement because he courted and proposed to a woman in a matter of weeks/months.

In fact, they might try to convince him to break it off entirely so that he can work on whatever it is that’s pushing him to get married. It’s not normal to fixate on marriage so much, so this could be a big warning sign for Thomas’ family. They need to figure out what’s going on in his head before things go further — for Thomas’ sake, and, perhaps more importantly, for Douglas’ sake.