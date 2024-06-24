The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 24, 2024: Thomas engaged, Tom enraged

Hope and Thomas share a conversation while Poppy sees someone from her past in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 24, 2024.

Hope (Annika Noelle) is thrilled to see Douglas (Henry Samiri). She looks up at Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). "You came home," she says.

Tom (Clint Howard) looks at Poppy (Romy Park) and smiles at her. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), however, continues to warn him that he shouldn’t believe everything he reads on the internet. She tells him to be careful, starting with pouring water (since he spilled it before).

Poppy tells Bill (Don Diamont) that the restaurant will always have a special place because she ran into Bill there. Luna (Lisa Yamada) arrives and greets Bill with a hug. Tom looks on, and he looks sad seeing Luna hugging Bill. Bill is thrilled to be enjoying lunch with his daughter and Poppy. Poppy can see how connected Luna and Bill are. "We finally get to be a family," she says.

Hope asks Douglas about the trip. She had no idea he was coming back and Douglas says it was his idea to surprise her. He missed her, too. Hope tells Thomas that he’s been missed, too.

Tom stocks the shelves. He tells Sheila that he doesn’t want any trouble. Sheila doesn’t want any drama, either. He tells her he’s there to do a job and he’s a hard worker. He likes to win people over and Sheila tells him she appreciates that he saved her life. He wants to get along with her and he offers to prove himself. He believes in second chances and he knows she’s had a bunch of chances, but it’s important to believe that it’s never too late to change. He’s gone from being unhoused to working at the hottest restaurant in LA. She smiles, a genuine smile. After she leaves, he looks out at Poppy again.

Luna says this is the first time they’ve gone out together as a family. Poppy points out that Bill always knew Luna was his daughter. Deacon (Sean Kanan) comes up and Bill introduces her as his daughter. Luna says they just got the test results back and Deacon says she’s a lovely addition to the Spencer Empire. Bill tells Luna that she’d better get used to him bragging about her. Luna says that knowing her father’s identity makes her feel whole. Luna sees her mother’s expression and asks if she’s ok. Poppy says she’s so happy, but she’s looking over at Tom again.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Douglas asks if he can get a snack, leaving Thomas and Hope alone. He says she looks beautiful and she says he’s as handsome as ever. They start talking at the same time so he says she should go first. She admits it’s nice seeing him and it has been difficult since he left. He asks if she knows why he had to leave and she doesn’t. He asks how she’s doing, and she struggles to answer the question. She says her mind has been a bit "confusing" and he asks for clarification. She says she doesn’t know what she’s feeling but she’s glad he’s back.

Bill tells Poppy that the opportunity to be Luna’s father is a great gift. He says they’re going to have lots of time together so they’re not looking back anymore. Poppy has only added to his life and no one is going to change that.

Don Diamont in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Tom keeps watching Poppy. He asks Deacon who Bill is. Deacon explains who they are, and Tom’s shocked when Deacon explains that Bill just found out that Luna is his daughter.

Hope shows Thomas the new designs from RJ and Zende. Thomas knows that he left Hope in a bad spot when he left. Hope says she’s felt lost since he left. He tells her that she always has things together, but she’s doubting herself. She admits that when she was with him she had stability and someone to rely on, and he was committed to her. He doesn’t know what to say. She tells him that he’s been missed, and she hugs him. He hugs her back.

Luna looks forward to birthdays and holidays together, but Poppy is looking forward to sailing to Monte Carlo on a yacht. Luna proposes taking a selfie. Tom watches the family with a look of longing in his eyes.

Hope tells Thomas how great it is to be in his arms. She never wanted to hurt him, but he’s still upset about it. Hope realizes quickly that he isn’t ok with what happened and she tells him all the things she was going through. "I wasn’t ready to be married so soon," she says, but that doesn’t mean she wanted things between them to end. She now knows how rare a man like him is so she’s wondering why he came back. "Did you come back to give us another shot?" she asks. Douglas comes in, followed by Paris (Diamond White). Douglas says "Mom" and both Hope and Paris answer. Hope looks at Thomas as Paris puts her hand on Douglas’ shoulder. Hope sees the giant diamond ring as Thomas tells her that they’re engaged.