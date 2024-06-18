The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 18, 2024: Ridge makes a bold proposal

Ridge makes a bold proposal in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 18, 2024.

We’re back at Il Giardino, where Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is listening in on Deacon (Sean Kana) and Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) conversation about Hope’s (Annika Noelle) feelings for Finn (Tanner Novlan). Deacon can’t believe Hope has feelings for someone else’s husband. Sheila knows she can use this information.

At Forrester Creations, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) thinks back to the conversation she had with Finn about Hope. Though Finn reassures her, she’s not so sure. Hope walks in and interrupts the daydream. She was there because Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) called a meeting, but he’s not there yet. But since Hope is there, Steffy says she wants to talk about Finn. Hope doesn’t think it’s a good topic for them. Steffy tells Hope that they had a conversation and she wants to share the new boundaries with her. If Hope wants to have a relationship with Deacon and Sheila, she needs to keep her distance from Finn. Ridge walks in and knows that something is happening. Both women are silent.

Deacon is trying to wrap his head around Hope and Finn. He promises he’s not going to tell anyone and Brooke reassures him that nothing has happened yet. But Brooke knows that Hope and Finn go there and she wants Deacon to keep an eye out. She makes him promise not to say anything to anyone about Hope’s feelings. Of course, Sheila has heard the whole thing, so there goes that idea.

Hope doesn’t think it’s fair that Steffy is keeping her away from Finn. Ridge steps in and says he knows Hope means well, but Steffy doesn’t want Finn around Sheila. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) walks in, late from being on a call, and Ridge says they’re waiting for one more person: Brooke. This is news for Steffy and Hope.

Deacon says he cares about Hope and he’s worried about her. Brooke says he should know everything that’s going on with her. She explains that Hope believes Steffy is being too controlling with Finn and Deacon agrees with her. Nothing can change the fact that Sheila is Finn’s birth mother. He’s glad his daughter has an open mind and is at least giving Sheila a chance to show that she’s changed. Brooke has to get back to the office but she wants Deacon to be aware of it. She hopes that she was able to get through to Hope about her feelings for Steffy’s husband.

After Brooke leaves, Deacon takes a call and then wonders where Sheila is. He starts thinking back to his wedding and promising his new wife that she won’t walk alone. Sheila walks in and they share a kiss. He asks where she’s been but she hasn’t been anywhere. He doesn’t tell her what happened with Brooke but when he asks if she needs anything he promises that he will be available later. She jokes that the honeymoon is over, but she presses him about having something on his mind. He says it’s work related, but she’s thinking about what Finn told her earlier about staying away. She’s frustrated about it because she thinks he wants her to be in her life but Steffy won’t allow it.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Everyone is seated at the table waiting for Brooke and Hope asks about having a fashion show. Ridge overrules Steffy’s protests and agrees to have Carter look into it. Steffy doesn’t understand why they’re having another meeting, especially with Brooke. Ridge and Carter point out how big of a part Brooke plays in their company. When Brooke arrives, Ridge reveals that they’re going to talk about the future of Forrester Creations.

Sheila says it’s "so painful" knowing that Finn could accept her someday but Steffy will never let it happen. Deacon reminds her that Steffy is his wife and Sheila can’t get caught up in it all. She says Hope is able to look past her issues and points out that Hope and Finn were at their wedding. She admits she was dreaming that Steffy could change and she has to wonder what her relationship with Finn would be if he was married to a woman who would give her a chance.

Ridge says that they need to talk about something that needs to be reevaluated. Specifically, he wants to talk about his role. He can’t be in meetings and take phone calls. He wants to focus on design, especially with Eric and Thomas out of the picture. He says he’s stepping "up" and not away from the table, but his focus will be on designing. Everyone at the table helps to run the company. He knows that Steffy is thinking about picking up the slack from him, and he knows she could run everything on her own. However, he doesn’t want to drop that on her so he called all of their investors and suppliers and told them about the focus on the bedroom line, and they’re thrilled about working with Brooke again.

Ridge tells Steffy he wants Brooke to be on the executive team to handle everything that he is leaving on the table. Steffy asks if Brooke is going to be co-CEO, but Ridge doesn’t think it’s about titles. Hope loves the idea, and Carter says it would be a great move for the company. Steffy is furious that her father didn’t come to her first. She won’t run their family’s company with Brooke Logan.