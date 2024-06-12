The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 12, 2024: Poppy plays house

Poppy sets up house while Finn reassures Steffy about Hope in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 12, 2024.

At Forrester Creations, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) wants to know if Hope (Annika Noelle) is "having feelings" for Finn (Tanner Novlan). She can hear it in her voice. "Are you falling for Steffy’s husband?"

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) calls Hope toxic, but Finn says that she’s been very nice to him. Steffy says she knows Hope better and warns him to stay away from her.

At Il Giardino, Liam (Scott Clifton) and Bill (Don Diamont) thank their general counsel, Tracy, for her help. Liam says she helped them to avoid some surprises but Bill points out that some surprises are good surprises.

Poppy (Romy Park) tells Katie (Heather Tom) how happy Bill is. Luna (Lisa Yamada) knows it’s a lot to take in. Poppy knows that Katie isn’t married to Bill but she would love Katie’s blessing for their new relationship.

Once Tracy is gone, Liam tells Bill to talk to him about "unexpected surprises." Bill says he feels the same way, but Liam asks if he’s changed his mind at all.

Katie knows that she enjoys working with Luna and she knows how much Luna means to her nephew. She was hoping to talk to Bill because this news impacts her son, Will.

Finn tells Steffy that he loves her and he doesn’t know the Logans as well as Steffy does, so he will listen to her warnings.

Brooke keeps pressing Hope about Finn. "You want the truth, Mom? Yes, I’m starting to care more about Finn," Hope says.

Bill says that "time stood still" when he first saw the paternity results. He thinks back to that moment when he looked at the test and saw Luna as his daughter for the first time. It’s a very fond memory for him. Liam says it’s a "life-changing moment" and Bill says it’s so big for him, just like his sons, Liam, Wyatt and Will. "You have a daughter," Liam teases. "And you have a sister," Bill reminds him.

Luna is so thrilled to have such a big family now. She knows it will probably be a bit awkward but in time it will be ok. She gets a text from RJ and has to leave, which means Poppy and Katie are alone. Katie says Luna is lovely. Poppy knows that this is all a lot and she knows that Katie needs to talk to Bill so she’ll tell him she came by. Katie is shocked that Poppy is asking her to leave.

Steffy says that Hope is going off the rails with everything going on in her life, not to mention thinking that she believes Sheila is able to be redeemed. Steffy worries that Hope has been coping using Thomas and Sheila, and now Finn. "Hope is lost, and when she’s lost she’s reckless."

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Hope defends how wonderful Finn is, especially his capacity to forgive. She says he even helped her, leading Brooke to ask if she’s one of his patients. When Hope starts daydreaming about the massages, Brooke jolts her from her reverie.

Liam is so happy for his father. He can see how happy his father is with Poppy. Bill says he looks at her and can still see the same woman he fell for at the music festival. "She gave me a daughter that night," Bill reminds him. Liam asks if Bill has talked to Katie about all of this.

Poppy says she doesn’t want any tension between them, especially since their kids are siblings. Poppy makes it even more awkward when she says that she has a million things to do around the house, which can use a woman’s touch.

Steffy says Hope’s standards change like the wind. She hated Sheila but now she likes her. Finn says that he can see Steffy’s point of view and he suggests that they can help her.

Brooke wants to know what Hope means about being a patient. Hope explains how she’s been getting migraines and she got help from Finn and his "healing hands."

Liam says Bill should probably talk to Katie because this all concerns her, too. Bill says he hasn’t had a chance to talk to her, but he will.

Katie knows that Bill and Luna have a lot to make up for, but this is also a priority for their son as well. Poppy says she just doesn’t think Bill will be able to do it today because they have been looking forward to some time alone. "I imagine you are," Katie says.

Steffy is doubtful about Finn wanting to help Hope. He explains that Hope opened up to him and has been under stress. He points out that the rivalry between their families didn’t start with them, they started with their mothers. "What’s next, Kelly and Beth?" Steffy doesn’t want that to happen, so Finn says that they should try to focus on being one big extended family. He assures her that she has nothing to worry about with Hope.

Hope explains that Finn gave her pressure-point therapy for her migraines. "Oh my God," Brooke exclaims. Hope says it’s not what Brooks thinks and she’s worried about Steffy pushing him around. He says Finn confides in her and they have a lot in common, especially now that their parents are married. Brooke reminds her that this is Steffy’s husband and Hope says she’s not going after him, but he’s one of the best men she’s ever known.