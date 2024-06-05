The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 5, 2024: the results are in...

The results are in, finally, in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 5, 2024.

We begin today at Bill’s (Don Diamont) house, where Li (Naomi Matsuda) has the results of the paternity test. "Am I Luna’s father or not?" Bill asks.

Katie (Heather Tom) and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) marvel that Luna (Lisa Yamada) is going to find out who her father is.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) can’t believe that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) didn’t see things her way. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) says he can agree with him.

Hope (Annika Noelle) tells her mother that she needs to get back into Forrester Creations and remind people who she is and how she plays such a big role in the company. Ridge walks in, knowing he just walked in on something.

Steffy tells Carter that she can’t believe her father wants to leave the CEO position and focus on designing. She’s worried because she has so much on her plate already.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Hope thank Ridge for his support. Ridge sees it as a wise business move and he’s there to talk with Eric. Hope promises to work hard to prove him right, and before she leaves she tells her mom to consider what they talked about.

Katie can’t stop thinking about Li’s warning about Poppy (Romy Park). RJ says Poppy knows that Luna wants to know who her father is. He doesn’t think Poppy would do anything to jeopardize Luna’s ability to know her father.

Poppy takes the test from Li, then Bill takes it from her. He hands it to Luna. It has two stripes and that means Bill is her father. They hug each other while Poppy tears up and Li watches solemnly.

Ridge grabs a drink while Brooke asks if he argued with Steffy, wondering if that’s why he’s talking about the "business" so seriously. He says he loves the part of work that allows him to design. Seeing how Eric poured himself into his last line made him think about how much he misses it. Brooke asks if he’s saying he doesn’t want to be co-CEO anymore.

Steffy knows she could be the CEO but things have changed so much. Carter says she needs another set of hands and Steffy suggests that he takes on the job. He’s flattered, but the COO job takes up all his time. He promises to support her in every way. He’s about to leave when Hope walks in. He offers to referee their conversation. Once he’s gone, she asks if Steffy is still trying to find ways to cancel her line.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Bill looks at Luna and marvels at his "beautiful daughter." Poppy is in tears, happy that her daughter finally has her answer. Luna asks Bill if he’s happy and he’s so glad to know he’s her father. Li says she swore Poppy was lying. She can’t believe it. "You’ve got what you’ve always wanted," Li says. "A rich man." Bill thanks Li for administering the test, but he thinks it’s time for her to leave. Li tells Luna that she wanted to be sure about it for her sake. She leaves, and the new little family unit is together. "I guess it’s time we have our first official family hug," Bill says.

Steffy says she won’t pretend that she’s not concerned. Hope points out that Ridge has vision and she knows that Steffy will do anything to get the Logans out of the company.

Ridge says couture needs to be his focus. Brooke asks what will happen to the business side of the company because Steffy can’t do it by herself. Ridge says he has an idea of someone who could "help with leadership."

Katie wants to know if RJ has heard anything. Li walks in and reveals that her sister wasn’t lying and Bill is Luna’s father. Katie is reduced to tears at the news.

Luna has been hoping for this day her whole life. "And here I thought I could only make boys," Bill laughed. (In real life, Diamont has seven sons) Poppy wishes she had done this years ago. She feels terrible Bill wasn’t there to watch his daughter grow and she hopes he can forgive her.

Steffy says that as co-CEO it’s her job to make tough decisions. Hope points out that her mother used to run the company and her ideas. She’s trying to get her mother to think about how she’s earned her way at Forrester Creations. Steffy asks if she’s trying to intimidate her, and Hope vows that the Logans are there to stay.

Ridge doesn’t understand how his father used to run the company, and they both know how influential Stephanie Forrester was, too. Brooke points out that Steffy is like his mom. He can only imagine Brooke stepping into the role to take the company into the future.

RJ is happy that Luna finally has the answers she’s always wanted. Katie and Li, though, aren’t so sure.

Poppy feels guilty that she’s kept them apart for so long. Luna promises she doesn’t blame her and she’s thrilled to have it now. They hug, and then Poppy goes to Bill and says that she fell in love with him all those years ago and thought she lost him. But now he’s in their lives again. She has so much love for him, even if he doesn’t want to say it back. Bill says he should have reached out long ago. "How could I not love you, Poppy?" he asks. She brought their daughter into his life. Bill goes to Luna. "My daughter," he says, smiling. He pulls Luna close while he gazes at Poppy.