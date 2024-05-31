The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 31, 2024: rallying the troops

It’s a whirlwind of activity at Forrester Creations as Ridge learns about Steffy’s plans and Luna learns that Bill really could be her father in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 31, 2024.

We begin at the Forrester Mansion. Hope (Annika Noelle) wants to be sure that Donna (Jennifer Gareis) is okay after her announcement, but Katie (Heather Tom) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) assure her that she’s just checking on Eric (John McCook).

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) that she’s serious that they need to end Hope for the Future as Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) walks in. He’s shocked and wants to know why.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is blown away that Poppy (Romy Park) is just now telling Bill (Don Diamont) that Luna (Lisa Yamada) could be his daughter. Bill reminds him that they don’t have DNA results, but it could be true.

Luna doesn’t understand why her mother told her Bill wasn’t her father when he could have been all along. She can’t believe that she might have already met her father and that it could be Bill.

Liam sees that his father is excited about this, and Bill agrees. Liam wants to know if Bill is upset at Poppy for not telling him sooner. Bill knows that tons of women have always wanted him to be their Baby Daddy, so he understands. But there’s another reason she was afraid: Poppy is in love with him.

RJ walks in as Poppy confirms that Bill might be Luna’s father. He hurries to hug Luna, who is blown away at the revelation.

Ridge asks if the numbers make sense to kill Hope for the Future. He asks if it’s entirely business, or if the decision is personal, too.

Hope knows that Steffy doesn’t care about her line’s message. She’s tired of Steffy "continually" attacking the Logans and she’s not going to take it anymore.

Bill explains that Poppy has never loved anyone the way she loved him. Liam admits that he can see why she would hesitate to tell Bill about Luna, because his rejection would hurt even more. He asks his father if he’s ready and willing to accept what this all means. Bill is ready to make room for Luna and Poppy, and Poppy is telling her right now.

RJ is thrilled for Luna. Poppy says Bill is expecting them now, and once they leave RJ is left with a pensive expression.

Carter doesn’t disagree with Steffy’s evaluation of Hope for the Future and he points out that this is why she’s such a savvy co-CEO. She agrees, saying she would support it if the line was pulling the kind of business it used to have but since Thomas left, it has been declining. They have to kill it.

Brooke wants to know if Hope is sure about this. Hope points out that Steffy has the same grudge as Stephanie Forrester, and Katie agrees. Hope suggests that they shouldn’t have the conversation at Eric’s house and instead, they need to be at Forrester Creations. Hope even points out that they don’t need Ridge because Brooke has so much clout in the company. Katie reminds Brooke that they’d been talking about Brooke being more involved. Hope says that Steffy won’t stand a chance if she, Brooke and Katie are working together.

Katherine Kelly Lang in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

RJ is deep in thought when Katie arrives. She asks if he’s seen Steffy, but he’s too distracted. He says she’s across the hall, but Katie can tell that something is wrong. She asks what’s going on and he explains that he walked in on a conversation between Luna and Poppy. Luna’s father might be Bill. This is shocking to Katie, who didn’t see that coming.

Poppy and Luna arrive at Bill’s house. He’s smiling as he greets Luna, knowing that she’s probably in shock. He thinks it’s so crazy, but they’d been talking about it before and now it could be true. "I might be your dad," he says. He asks how she feels about it, and she smiles.

Ridge doesn’t want to question Steffy because she’s so good at the corporate side of things. He’d rather be designing. Brooke and Hope arrive. Steffy says they’re in the middle of a meeting, but Brooke says that Hope for the Future was a profitable line. "Was," Steffy corrects her. Hope isn’t going to allow her to kill the line without a fight. Ridge and Carter’s expressions reveal that they know what’s coming, and it’s not good.

Steffy says she appreciates Hope’s passion, but "fashion evolves and so do we." Brooke thinks it’s personal, but Steffy says it’s all a business decision. She asks Carter to confirm the details, and he does. Hope reminds them that Steffy led Thomas to leave, so there’s a period of transition. Brooke asks Ridge to weigh in after Steffy has taken Thomas and Douglas away, and now she wants the line to go away, too. Steffy shuts down the conversation, saying the line needs to end "today."

RJ can see that Katie is blown away. Katie thinks it’s all a setup, and that Poppy is making it up. She hopes he gets confirmation. RJ doesn’t see it as a bad thing, and that would mean that Katie’s son has a sister.

Bill knows they’re moving quickly, but he wants to be sure Luna is ok with everything. Luna appreciates that this is all coming about because of a man that her mother loves. Bill vows to be a good person whether or not he’s her father, but if he is her father then he’s going to "step up in every possible way and be the best dad he can be." Poppy picked up a DNA test on her way to see Luna, so they can get it done right away. They don’t want to wait any longer. "The sooner the better," Luna says, rushing into Bill’s arms. He hugs her with a hopeful look in his eyes.