The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 28, 2024: Steffy rages at Finn

Finn and Hope deal with the fallout from the wedding while Bill and Poppy explain their connection to Katie in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 28, 2024.

We’re back at the Malibu house, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is furious that Finn (Tanner Novlan) was at Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) wedding. She points to the photo and says he wasn’t just there, he was part of the ceremony.

Liam (Scott Clifton) asks Hope (Annika Noelle) how it feels being Sheila’s stepdaughter. He reminds her that she doesn’t have to accept her, and he’s still blown away that Finn showed up. "Is he out of his mind?" he wonders.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) share a kiss. They’re making up for lost time. RJ wants to know how things are going with her mom. Luna admits she hasn’t seen a lot of her mom lately because she’s been with Bill.

Bill (Don Diamont) and Poppy (Romy Park) explain how long they’ve known each other to Katie (Heather Tom), who can’t believe what she’s hearing. Poppy is already getting a little territorial with Bill. Bill explains that they met at a music festival. Katie laughs trying to imagine Dollar Bill at a music festival. He admits that it was surprising to pick up after all this time. Katie says that it must have been some night.

Hope admits she doesn’t know what to do, but she was separated from her father for so long that she doesn’t want to lose him. Liam accepts it, but he can’t explain why Finn would be involved.

Steffy can’t understand why Finn would be at the wedding. He points out that the pizzas weren’t ready, so he was just there waiting. Steffy tells Finn he gave Sheila exactly what she wanted. "How could you do that?" she asks, clearly disgusted.

RJ asks if Poppy is falling for Bill, and how Luna knows it’s getting serious. Luna laughs and says they’ve been seeing each other more lately. Her mom has always been popular with guys, but this is different.

Katie can see how close Bill and Poppy are. She’s happy for them. Bill says that Poppy and Luna have become very important to him.

Liam says that Finn could have put his wife and kids first. Hope tries to defend him, saying that Sheila guilted him into staying. Besides, he didn’t know they would be there. Liam points out that Finn could have left, and it demonstrates that if the decision comes up, he’s going to choose Sheila. Liam knows Steffy will be furious.

Steffy feels sick over the photo. Finn apologizes that she found out that way. She asked him for one thing, and now there’s a photo of him with Sheila. It’s a complete betrayal for her.

Don Diamont, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Bill asks Poppy if she likes his house and she hopes to spend more time there. He’s thinking they should take a trip to the South of France together. He’s been talking to the captain of his yacht (and he shows her a picture). He says the boat is beautiful, but not as beautiful as Poppy. Poppy hesitates, saying she was anxious to meet Katie. She was lovely, but intimidating. She’s so smart and stylish and accomplished, and it makes Poppy wonder why they’re not together anymore. Bill says it’s a long story that he’d rather avoid. Poppy could never imagine being married to Bill and letting him go. Bill smiles.

Hope points out that none of this has been easy for her. Liam understands, but he wants to make sure that there’s never going to be a time when Beth and Sheila are together. Hope agrees, but she reminds him that Sheila could be capable of change. "Now you’re starting to sound like Finn," he sighs.

Finn says it was a total coincidence that he was there during the wedding. Steffy reminds him that he and Hope were the only guests, and now there’s a photo on the internet. He asks what he can do to make it right. "You have to learn to say no," she says. He agrees that he should have left. She says this can’t keep happening. "You let me down. Again," she says.

Luna has no doubt that her mother is falling in love with Bill. RJ asks how she feels about it and Luna really likes him, too. She wishes he was her father.

Poppy says that their night together meant more than she could have ever imagined. He regrets not going on a second date with her. She admits she’d been heartbroken and he apologizes for hurting her. Bill asks if there’s any chance at all that Luna is his daughter. "Could it be me?" he asks. She admits that it could be him. "You might be Luna’s father." He smiles.

Hope points out that you can’t choose your biological parents. Liam can’t stop Hope from having a relationship with Deacon and Sheila, but he won’t support the kids being around them. He warns her against being influenced, especially by Finn.

Finn apologizes for letting her down, knowing that his interactions with Sheila make her feel "unsafe." She says that Finn doesn’t make her feel unsafe, but his decisions upset her. He says he was in an awkward spot but Steffy doesn’t care. She tells him to stay away from Sheila. She doesn’t want him having any relationship with her. He thinks back to the courthouse, to the beach and to the wedding. He can hear Steffy and Hope’s words echoing in his head, pulling him in different directions.

Hope gets ready to leave the office when she feels a headache coming on. She thinks back to Finn’s hands on her, but this time it has nothing to do with being therapeutic (especially given the music playing!).