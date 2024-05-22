The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 22, 2024: Finn turns Sheila down

Finn gives Sheila an answer while Steffy learns about the wedding in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 22, 2024.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is still reeling from the news that Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) are getting married. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) can’t believe it, and Hope (Annika Noelle) points out that it was all Deacon’s idea. Steffy says that Sheila can use Deacon, but not Finn. She won’t let Sheila lure him in.

Sheila knows that Finn cares about her and she lists off all of the memories of seeing Finn when she was rescued. She tells Finn that she’s not trying to make trouble for Finn’s marriage, but having Finn at the wedding would mean everything to her. He doesn’t look so sure.

Brooke can’t believe Deacon wants to be with Sheila after all the things Sheila has done. Ridge says Deacon is being played just like his own father was played. Steffy throws up her hands and says she wants Sheila — and anyone who supports her — to stay away from Finn.

Sheila says her wedding won’t be the same without Finn. Finn says she has Deacon and he wishes Sheila "all the best" but he can’t be there. Sheila asks whether it’s too much to ask to have him in their wedding despite his wife’s overstepping tendencies. It’s all she wants and she doesn’t see why she can’t have him there at her wedding. (At this point, we have to admire Finn’s restraint because Sheila is not letting up.)

Brooke tells Hope she understands that she’s trying to support Deacon, but this is too far. Ridge and Steffy agree, and they want Finn far away from this. Brooke reminds her that she doesn’t want the kids around Sheila and while Hope vows to keep the kids away from her, Steffy says her kids will never be around her. When Steffy mentions her ultimatum, Hope starts to question it.

Deacon suggests they give Finn some time to think and don’t push him. Finn knows that they want more from him. Sheila says she’s grateful that Finn doesn’t see her as a monster and she thinks Steffy would think the same thing if she took the time to get to know her. After all, she saved Steffy’s mother’s life and she saved Kelly’s life, too.

Finn thinks back to that moment when he got distracted, and he’s thankful Sheila was there. When Deacon says Sheila’s not a threat to her, especially after trying to sacrifice herself to save Steffy and the kids, Sheila wishes she could have spared them from what happened. "Just this one thing," she begs. It’ll just be a simple beach wedding. "Surely you can talk Steffy into this one thing." She lays it all out there for him, but he resists. He wants her to be happy and he wishes them the best, but he can’t be at the wedding. (YAY FINN!)

Finn consoles Sheila, saying she deserves a beautiful ceremony. But his commitment is to his wife and kids, and he will always put Steffy first. He wishes her well before leaving. She’s speechless.

Kimberlin Brown, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

As the sun sets, Ridge is back on the phone in the office. He then returns to the conversation with Hope and Brooke. Brooke tells her that there’s no middle ground with Sheila and she can’t forgive her. Hope reminds them that Sheila wasn’t the one who attacked Steffy that night. Hope is trying to maintain a bond with her father but Brooke says that’s not possible given that he’s going to marry Sheila. Hope tells them that her father wants her to be Sheila’s maid of honor.

Deacon apologizes to Sheila, telling her he’s so sorry for everything.

Steffy is saying goodnight to the kids when Finn gets home. She’s glad to have time with Finn while the kids are sleeping. He reveals he spent his day dealing with Sheila and Deacon.

Ridge calls Deacon’s request "crazy" and asks if she turned it down immediately. Hope says she’s still considering it, and Ridge says it’s unacceptable. Brooke is shocked that Steffy was right about Hope. Hope wants to make an appearance, but Ridge points out that all Sheila needs is a crack to keep the door open. Hope reminds them that this isn’t about Sheila, it’s about her father.

Sheila says Deacon didn’t get his hopes up. She honestly thought Finn would say yes. Deacon is committed to making the day everything she wants it to be, even if Finn can’t be there. He can’t stand seeing her heartbroken. "You’re amazing," she tells him. Deacon wishes he could have done more about Finn, but Sheila knows it’s all about Steffy. Sheila remembers the look on Finn’s face when they found her. She didn’t feel that emotion from him earlier because he can’t be. Sheila worries that Steffy will never allow her to be near her son.

Steffy thought Sheila wasn’t going to be an issue. Finn tells her about the wedding, and then he tells her about Deacon wanting him to be his best man and how Sheila was there. Finn says he told them he can’t be at the wedding because of his commitment to Steffy and their family. Steffy sees it as another chance for Sheila to hate her, but Finn sees it as another way he’s showing her how much he loves her.