The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 16, 2024: Deacon's big news

Deacon tells Hope about his big news in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 16, 2024.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is at Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house and she says she’s working from home because of the threat Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) poses. Nothing prepared Steffy for seeing Sheila face to face.

Sheila knows that loving her could make Deacon (Sean Kanan) a "pariah." When she mentions seeing Steffy, he grows concerned. Steffy wanted to be sure Sheila knows she’ll never have Finn in her life.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is still furious that Zende crossed the line with Luna (Lisa Yamada). RJ (Joshua Hoffman) says he doesn’t think he’ll ever be able to work with him, but he knows he believes in Luna and he wants their relationship to continue. He doesn’t think there’s anything that could come between them.

Luna watches her mother holding the pregnancy test. Poppy (Romy Park) holds the test and looks at her daughter. She’s not pregnant. Luna gets a text from RJ and Poppy urges her to go to him and put "that awful night" behind her.

Liam can’t believe that Steffy saw Sheila. He doesn't think confronting her is a good idea. Steffy says she put her in her place and made sure she knows that Finn is off-limits.

Deacon reminds Sheila that the last time Steffy was there they got into a fight. Sheila says her son’s "overbearing" wife laid down the law but she’s not going to lash out. There’s a knock at the door. It’s Hope (Annika Noelle). Deacon tells Sheila that he invited her over to tell her about the engagement so that they can start telling everyone. When Hope walks in, she says it’s still "like seeing a ghost."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Brooke is on the phone with Katie when Poppy walks by the office. Brooke calls her into the office, telling her to close the door. Poppy thinks she wants to talk about their kids, but Brooke says the kids would be fine if not for Poppy’s "mints." She wants to know how Poppy can be so reckless.

RJ thanks Luna for coming to his house. He has flowers waiting for her and tells her he wants her there all the time, just as it used to be. He wants things to be happy between them and he doesn’t want her to blame herself for what happened because it wasn’t her fault. "We’re stronger than that," he tells her. He hugs her.

Liam says that Hope told him about Finn’s connection to his mom and Steffy says he’s still conflicted. Liam points out that Steffy’s loyalty is to Finn, and his loyalty should be to her. Steffy insists that she knows where she stands with Finn.

Sheila asks how Hope is doing. Hope is starting to see that everything is real. Sheila excuses herself to run errands, telling Hope it was good to see her. Hope struggles to accept how weird this is. Deacon says something "incredible" happened and as much as he loves Hope and the kids, he asked Sheila to marry him. "We’re engaged." Hope tries to smile but it looks more like she swallowed a bunch of lemons.

Hope (Annika Noelle) in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Poppy agrees that she made a "terrible" mistake that night. Brooke is furious that Luna is walking around guilt-stricken as if she’s to blame when she’s not to blame at all. "You drugged your own daughter!" Brooke exclaims.

Luna is so glad to be back in RJ’s arms. He just wants to forget that night. Luna admits that Brooke came to talk to her and she was very moved by Brooke’s support. She wants to be sure she won’t talk to Ridge about it and he assures her she won’t. RJ is ready to move on from it. Their mothers know, but now it’s time to move on. Together.

Liam can’t believe Finn is trying to convince Steffy to welcome Sheila again. Steffy tells Liam that she gave Finn an ultimatum and Finn chose her. Liam hopes he sticks to it.

Hope has trouble processing Deacon’s news. He thought he lost Sheila and now that he has her back, he doesn't want to be without her. Life is too short, he says, and he wants to know if Hope will be at the wedding. Hope doesn’t look so sure about that idea.

Poppy tells Brooke that she doesn’t take the mints anymore, but Brooke points out that it doesn’t fix everything that she’s already damaged.

RJ sees Luna’s tears and asks why she’s crying. She was so afraid she’d never be with him again. He calls her beautiful and says he only sees love when he looks at her. She confirms that she’s in love with him.

Steffy appreciates that Liam is always looking out for her and the kids, but Liam thinks it’s also Finn’s job. She tells him he doesn’t have to worry about Finn. Liam doesn’t like that Steffy had to give her husband an ultimatum, but she knows Finn knows that his family is more important.

Deacon says that having Hope at the wedding would make it special. Sheila is also hoping that Finn will be at the wedding, too. "Soon she’ll be Mrs. Deacon Sharpe," he says. He’s also hoping that she and Finn will be in the wedding, too, Hope as the maid of honor and Finn as the best man. He needs Hope to talk to Finn because it would mean so much to them to have their kids at the wedding.

Steffy tells Liam that Sheila heard her message, that Finn will never be in her life.

Well…this is awkward….