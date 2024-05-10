The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of May 13-17

Now that Steffy knows that Sheila is alive, she's not going to take the news sitting down. It's time for a week full of threats and shocking twists in The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 13-17.

Here are some of the stories you can look forward to during the week of May 13 based on the preview at the end of the May 10 episode:

Steffy won't be able to accept that Sheila is alive without laying eyes on her for herself. She heads to Deacon's apartment to confront her and let her know that she's not going to win this time and she'll never have Finn.

Hope visits Finn at the hospital on behalf of her father, who's hoping that Finn will be the best man in his wedding.

Luna needs support from her mother, Poppy (Romy Park), as she takes a pregnancy test.

Steffy had been worrying about Finn all day, so when he came home full of energy she thought something incredible happened at work. The last thing she was expecting was to find out that Sheila was alive. No matter what he told her, she didn't want to believe it. Knowing Steffy, the only way she's going to believe it is to see Sheila with her own eyes. Oh yes, a confrontation is coming and we're going to have front row seats as Steffy tells Sheila she's not going to sink her claws into Finn if she can help it.

Hope has been put in the middle of the conflict when it comes to her father and everyone else. Since Deacon's on the outs (and he's likely not welcome in the hospital after the shenanigans Sheila pulled with Li), he enlists Hope to go to Liam's office to see if he'll be his best man. We can't imagine Finn saying no, which will only ignite more conflict with the Forresters.

And poor Luna has her mother helping her with a pregnancy test. With two men who could have fathered a baby with her, we can only imagine how upset Luna is if she suspects she's pregnant. Stay tunes for more RJ and Zende drama....

Here's what happened on The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of May 6, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 6: "Deacon and Finn are ecstatic to have Sheila back, believing she deserves a second chance."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tuesday, May 7: "Liam gets closer to Steffy over her concerns about Finn."

Wednesday, May 8: "Deacon wants to take the next step in his relationship with Sheila."

Thursday, May 9: "Steffy is horrified by Finn’s 'happy' news that Sheila is alive."

Friday, May 10: "Li comes face to face with her archenemy, Sheila Carter."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.