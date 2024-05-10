General Hospital spoilers: week of May 13-17

It's another week in Port Charles, with plenty of drama and intrigue on the way to keep things exciting. If you want to take a look at what's coming up this week, or if you missed an episode and need to see what happened last week, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 13-17.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 13, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 13

"Anna warns Carly. Nina and Willow have a warm moment. Jordan has some unsettling news. Gregory encourages Tracy to attend the rehearsal dinner. Michael and Sasha reconnect."

Tuesday, May 14

"Anna goes on a date with Valentin. Gregory and Alexis give each other good advice. Danny has a request for Jason. Drew receives a business proposition. Nina draws a new boundary with Ava."

Wednesday, May 15

"It is Brook Lynn and Chase's wedding- Day 1. Tracy gives Brook Lynn something that used to be Lila’s. Jason surprises everyone. Kristina and Blaze are taken aback. Josslyn meets Gio, Brook Lynn’s cousin and a talented violinist."

Thursday, May 16

"Brook Lynn and Chase's wedding – Day 2. Gregory struggles a bit during the ceremony. Friends and Family gather at the metro court, ready to celebrate the happy couple!"

Friday, May 17

"Brook Lynn and Chase's wedding – Day 3: Brook Lynn and Chase’s wedding festivities continue. Sam ropes Spinelli into a scheme to help Jason. Finn grapples with his concern for Gregory. Kristina witnesses another side of her father."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of May 6, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 6: "Sonny and Natalia comfort each other. Alexis tries to give Kristina some perspective. Dante has a realization. Ava is frustrated."

Tuesday, May 7: "Carly eavesdrops on John. Laura visits Heather at Pentonville. Felica warns Anna about Valentin. Sonny meets with Jordan. Willow accepts Drew’s offer."

Wednesday, May 8: "Jason tells Anna what the FBI has on him. Carly tries to get information from Pikeman. Dante breaks some news to Sam. Lois and John catch up. Brooklyn meets up with Chase before the celebrations begin."

Thursday, May 9: "Finn and Gregory have a disagreement over his care. Ava feels slighted by Sonny. Natalia tries to find a way to attend the wedding. Jason tells Sam he is working with the FBI. Jordan cautions Laura."

Friday, May 10: "John confronts Jason about Carly. Ava investigates Sonny’s medication. Sonny has a proposition for Natalia. Anna checks in with Dex about the PCPD. Later, Josslyn and Dex share a little flirty competition."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.