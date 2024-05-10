The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of May 13-17

It's another thrilling week on The Young and the Restless, with the possibilities of new opportunities, shocking alliances and plots galore. Let's take a look at what's coming up in Genoa City with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 13.

You can find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 13 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 13

"Christine and Danny start a new chapter, Devon and Nate strategize about an exit plan for Billy, and Adam comforts Chelsea."

Tuesday, May 14

"Lily receives shocking news from Jill, Daniel swallows his pride, and Audra questions Tucker’s loyalty."

Wednesday, May 15

"Ashley devises a dangerous plan, Sally finds herself at a crossroads, and Tucker proves himself to Devon."

Thursday, May 16

"Phyllis’ plan to support Daniel backfires, Audra makes a power move, and Abby’s loyalty is tested."

Friday, May 17

"Victor’s revenge plot against Jordan takes a dangerous turn, Nick confides in Phyllis, and Kyle vetoes Summer’s decision about Claire."

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 6 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 6: "Victor gives Jordan a taste of her own medicine, Jack comes clean with Diane, and Summer hold Kyle accountable for his actions."

Tuesday, May 7: "Victor covers his tracks with Cole, Chelsea and Adam await news on Connor’s progress and Ashley’s alters fight for control."

Wednesday, May 8: "Lily makes a tough decision, Tucker catches Ashley off guard, and Nate tests the waters with Audra."

Thursday, May 9: "Jordan tries to strike a deal with Victor, Diane gives Jack an ultimatum, and Phyllis gives Summer sound advice."

Friday, May 10: "Victor plays his cards close to the vest, Victoria defends Claire, and Phyllis spars with Diane."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.