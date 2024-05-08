The Young and the Restless spoilers: Mamie forms a shocking alliance against Devon and Lily?

When The Young and the Restless writers revived the decades-old feud between Jill (Jess Walton) and Mamie (Veronica Redd), many longtime fans of the soap squealed with glee. They remembered the comically spicy moments the two shared in the past and were happy to see their tendency to insult one another hadn’t subsided over the years.

However, as Mamie got settled back in Genoa City and it was revealed that with Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) help, she purchased a minority stake in Chancellor-Winters, Jill, Nate (Sean Dominic), Devon (Bryton James) and Lily (Christel Khalil) worried about what she was up to and how it would impact the company. It didn’t take long for Mamie to make it clear that she wanted Jill ousted at Chancellor-Winters, and in turn, Jill was quick to call upon her family, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Chance (Conner Floyd), to join her at the company to help protect her interests.

Since Billy arrived at Chancellor-Winters, the tension within the company is at an all-time high, and there’s more drama there than even at Newman Enterprises. Devon and Billy are constantly bickering, and Devon is starting to question Billy’s influence on his sister. Devon wants Billy out of the company and Billy wants Devon’s job as co-CEO.

Jess Walton, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that being said, in The Young and the Restless episode airing on May 8, Mamie calls a surprise meeting with her great-nephews, great-niece and Abby (Melissa Ordway). When they all gather in the executive suite at Chancellor-Winters, she wastes no time telling them she wants them to collectively come together and push Jill and Billy out of the business, labeling them both as the source for all the infighting.

To Mamie’s surprise, while they acknowledge Billy is a problem and has an agenda, Devon, Lily and Nate accuse Mamie of being the original source of division. They note her presence is what prompted Jill to invite Billy and Chance to the company in the first place. Furthermore, they accuse Mamie of being willing to tank the whole business just to settle a score with her rival.

Mamie is crushed to hear the words of her loved ones. She feels misunderstood in terms of her intentions for Chancellor-Winters and feels disrespected as their oldest living relative. After pretty much calling the trio entitled, she makes one thing clear before storming out of the office. She has a stake in the company and she’s not going anywhere.

Bryton James, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

The chilling words, which sound like a warning, have us thinking she may make a drastic move to achieve her agenda of sticking it to Jill. With her only having a minority stake in the corporation, you may question how much harm could she really do? To that we say, quite a bit if she partners with the right people, which is exactly what we think she will do.

For example, she could turn to Tucker in hopes they could launch their original plan to oust Jill. He’s a man of many manipulative tactics and business savvy, so he could be a great ally for Mamie to have. Unfortunately for her, we don’t think Tucker will be interested in helping this go-around as he has Glissade to run, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) to worry about and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) to keep happy. Plus, if there’s any chance of Tucker and Devon mending fences, Tucker can’t do anything to upset him.

If we had to take a guess as to who Mamie winds up partnering with to achieve her agenda, we’re going to name Billy. Before you dismiss the idea, hear us out.

While Billy has constantly been in Lily’s ear lately about the two of them being the dream team able to take Chancellor-Winters to new heights if Devon is out of the way, Lily has been very resistant to cross her own brother. At this point, we haven’t seen a real indication that Lily will change her mind, so Billy may seek out another way to achieve power in the corporate world.

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

At one point, he actually eluded to the fact that he thought Mamie’s idea that Chancellor-Winters be a joint company in name only, while the Winters family ran their business and the Chancellors ran their business, was worth pursuing. He may have been flippant about it then, but is it an idea worth pursuing in his quest for power? It may be if splitting companies means he gets Lily’s job at Chancellor.

Not for nothing, we’ve questioned Lily’s future job status in light of Daniel’s (Michael Graziadei) lawsuit. She unjustly fired him and Heather (Vail Bloom) after the duo rekindled their romance behind her back, and we think Chancellor-Winters is in for a major loss, losing the case and the PR battle. Lily is again largely to blame for the suit, so if it goes south, Jill may rethink keeping Lily in the co-CEO position.

So if Mamie goes to Billy and proposes they actively work together to split the company, will he shake on the unorthodox alliance?