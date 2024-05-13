The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 13, 2024: Steffy's ultimatum

Steffy draws a line in the sand in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 13, 2024.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is trying to process that the woman who broke in, who she killed, who looked exactly like Sheila (Kimberlin Wood)... was another woman. She can't believe it. Finn (Tanner Novlan) says it's a "huge weight lifted" that she didn't kill his birth mother after all. She doesn't look convinced.

Sheila tells Deacon (Sean Kanan) that she's glad he made her go to the hospital to get checked over. And "she got to scare the bejeezus out of Li (Naomi Matsuda)."

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Liam (Scott Clifton) tell Hope (Annika Noelle) that she must be mistaken about this situation with Sheila being "good news." Hope stands by her opinion that Finn gets to see another side of Sheila others don't see. Liam says it's biased and not reality. Ridge says "animals" like Sheila can't be redeemed. Hope used to agree, but after seeing Finn with Sheila, her mind is changing. She points out people used to say the same things about Ridge's son, which makes Ridge defensive.

Steffy asks Finn if she should be grateful Sheila is alive because she killed one "crazy" woman instead of the crazy woman she thought she killed. Finn explains Sheila knew that Sugar was trying to kill Steffy and the kids and offered her life in exchange. Steffy doesn't see why she should be relieved at all.

Sheila tells Deacon it couldn't have been more enjoyable scaring Li like that. Sheila points out that Li was jealous that Finn saved her life instead of leaving her to die. Deacon says she's going to have to get used to peoples' reactions to her being alive. She knows the reactions will be bad, but she can't wait to see what the Forresters say when they find out she's alive.

Ridge wants to know why Hope feels sympathy for Finn and his support for Sheila. Hope explains that Sheila tried to save Steffy's life when Sugar was going to attack Steffy and the kids, so surely that means she’s changed somehow. They don't look convinced.

Steffy says anything Sheila did to save them was to keep herself from going to prison for all she's done. Finn points out that his birth mother has changed. "She's a hero," he says.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Sheila wants to know whether Ridge or Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be more shocked. She can't wait to go into Eric Forrester's house and surprise him. Deacon wants to know why Sheila would want to scare people and go back to the nice quiet life they planned before the whole thing with Sugar happened. And they should focus on their engagement. "You're no fun," she laughs, kissing him.

Liam says the only thing they know is that Sheila wasn't the one who attacked Steffy, but that doesn't mean she's changed. Ridge and Liam take a united front against Hope and her beliefs about Sheila being a changed person. Hope asks them to have an open mind about Sheila for Finn's sake. Hope has spent time with Finn and she doesn't understand why, if she is indeed changed, Finn wouldn't want his birth mother in his life.

Steffy can't believe Finn is calling Sheila a hero. She doesn't care about Sugar. Sugar means nothing to her. Sheila has terrorized Steffy's family for generations. She tried to kill Steffy, Steffy's mother and her grandmother. She tried to kill Finn, and now Finn wants her to let that go to give her another chance. "No, she's not a hero, and I never want to hear you say that again."

Deacon gives Sheila a massage. She tells him she missed him every single moment she was locked up and she's glad to be there. She teases him about her amazing imaginary engagement ring. He promises to make it right.

Ridge says Steffy won't allow Sheila to be in Finn's life, and Liam agrees. If that's the case, Liam says, then Finn doesn't get Steffy anymore; she's drawing a line in the sand.

Steffy reminds her husband that Sheila left them both in an alley to die. He reminds her that his wife didn't kill his birth mother, and that matters to him. He tells her that for so long, his birth mother was a mystery and he thought any chance of connecting was gone but now he has a second chance. Almost losing Sheila makes him think he doesn't want to lose her again. Steffy says she loves Finn so much, but his biological mother is "evil" and he's naive for thinking she's changed. She's never going to be in their lives. He can't have both.

"So it's either her, or me," Steffy says.

“I hear you. Of course it's you. Sweetheart, it's always you," he vows. Finn looks conflicted as he hugs her.