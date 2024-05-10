The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 10, 2024: Steffy reels at Finn's news

Everyone reacts to the news that Sheila is alive in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 10, 2024.

In Malibu, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) doesn’t want to hear about Sugar and Deacon (Sean Kanan). She killed Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Sheila is dead. But Finn (Tanner Novlan) insists that Sugar has ten toes and that’s who was in the crematorium.

At the hospital, Li (Naomi Matsuda) asks why the patient is covering her face. She says she knew someone named Sheila who was also missing a toe. “Who are you?” she demands. Under the sheet, Sheila laughs.

Liam (Scott Clifton) wants to know if what Hope (Annika Noelle) is “claiming” is that Deacon was right. “Sheila Carter is alive,” Hope says, silencing them. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is furious, and his anger is directed at Hope for some reason. Hope explains that it wasn’t Sheila who attacked Steffy, it was Sugar. Liam pulls up the article about Janet Webber, confirming that Sugar was released recently.

Li isn’t amused and says she can’t examine her if she doesn’t show her face. When she pulls the sheet away, Li screams and Sheila screams, too, only she’s laughing.

Finn says that it’s a good thing that Deacon didn’t give up his search because Sheila is alive. He insists that Steffy didn’t kill Sheila.

Liam tells Hope this whole story is crazy. Hope agrees, but she knows what she saw. Ridge is trying to work out that it was Sugar who locked Sheila in the warehouse.

Sheila jumps off the bed and confronts Li, telling her she would have loved seeing her dead. Sheila reminds Li that she was a nurse and she’s sensing some “hypersensitivity.” She tells Li that she’s alive because of Finn. “My son, Finn.” She smiles icily as Li breaks down.

Finn tells Steffy everything is ok, but Steffy refuses to accept it. She thinks it’s ridiculous that Sugar looks like Sheila. Finn says his mother explained everything to him, and when he says he’s talking about Sheila and not Li she rolls her eyes. He says that what Lauren Fenmore told them sounded crazy but it confirmed everything. Steffy wants to know where the evidence of what Lauren was saying is, and Deacon confirmed it with the ten toe story. Not only that, but Finn saw Sheila with his own eyes.

Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Li demands to know what Sheila did to her son. Sheila reminds her that Finn is her son, and he’s probably telling his wife she’s alive as they speak. When she says he saved her because he loves her, she rubs it in Li’s face that Finn was happy and joyous to save her. He even called her “mom.” Li lunges for Sheila and they fight. Deacon and the nurse come in and pull them apart. Sheila asks for another doctor while Li vows to kill her. Sheila smiles.

When Hope reveals that Finn was helping Deacon to rescue Sheila, it shocks them. Ridge wonders what Steffy will think about this. They start attacking Hope because Finn is happy having his mom back. Liam vows to protect Steffy and the kids.

Steffy reminds Finn that Sheila is dead and Li is his mother. She’s getting freaked out by the way he’s talking. He says they need to give the news time. Steffy says this isn’t real, but he insists that it’s real and the horrible thing that happened didn’t happen. Steffy didn’t kill his birth mother. She’s alive.

The nurse gets Sheila hooked back up to the monitors and the IV. Sheila tells Deacon she pranked Li and they laugh over her reaction.

Hope reminds Ridge that it wasn’t Sheila who broke into Steffy’s house. Liam says none of them will ever be able to rest if Sheila is alive. His daughter lives there and he won’t rest if she’s not safe. He calls Finn an idiot for believing Sheila’s lies.

Steffy keeps telling Finn that Sheila is dead. He says she’s safe and he’s thankful for it. It breaks Steffy down to hear him say it. He says that his wife killed his birth mother and it hurt him. But they don’t have to worry about that anymore because Sheila isn’t dead. Steffy is trying to understand that the woman who broke in wasn’t Sheila. She’s struggling with it. “That was Sugar? Sugar was in our home?” She can’t believe Deacon was right. “Is this real right now? Sheila Carter is alive?”