The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 9, 2024: Ridge and Steffy learn about Sheila

Ridge, Steffy, Li and Liam learn that Sheila is alive in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 9, 2024.

We start where we left off, with Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about to have a very important conversation about Finn’s "incredible news." He tells her she won’t believe it.

Meanwhile, Deacon (Sean Kanan) wants to head to Las Vegas to get married that night. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) teases him about getting cold feet. He doesn’t want to be away from her ever again. She vows not to go anywhere, even though he hasn’t actually given her a ring yet. She says she wouldn’t be there without him and she owes him her life. They kiss, but she pulls away and says she’s dizzy. He wants to go to the hospital to get her checked out just in case.

Hope (Annika Noelle) looks at a news report about Sheila being dead. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Liam (Scott Clifton) walk in and realize she’s sitting there. They can tell something is very wrong. Liam knows she went to see Deacon to talk him out of his nonsense with Sheila. Hope says her father wasn’t wrong, and that Sheila is alive. Ridge can’t believe she fell for it. He thinks Deacon made the whole thing up. She was supposed to talk him out of it. Hope insists Sheila isn’t dead because she saw her.

Sheila is still dizzy and he insists that she needs to go to the hospital. He doesn’t want to lose her now that he has her back. After they go to the hospital and get a clean bill of health, then they can come home and play doctor together.

Steffy is surprised to see how excited Finn is. "It all begins with Sugar," he says.

Ridge says the whole thing is insane. He’s heard the stories about Sugar. Hope agrees, and she was intent on setting her father straight. She saw Sheila and passed out, and when she came to, Sheila was still there. So that means Steffy killed Sugar, not Sheila. Ridge still doesn’t want to believe it, but Hope insists she’s alive whether they like it or not.

Sheila gets set up at the hospital. Deacon realizes he left his phone in the car so he kisses her and leaves her alone to go get it. The nurse asks how long they’ve been engaged and Sheila says it has only been a few hours. And this is their second engagement. When Sheila hears Li Finnegan’s voice, she asks the nurse if she could see her. The nurse goes out to talk to Li (Naomi Matsuda) and tells her that Sheila asked to see her.

Finn explains that Sugar is a person, and he doesn’t know her at all but she’s central to the tale. Finn says the whole situation is hard to believe but it is real. He explains that Sugar is a woman who looks exactly like Sheila. "What?" Steffy asks, shocked. She asks what she has to do with Sheila, and Finn tells her, "Everything."

Ridge wants to understand that Hope not only saw Sheila but talked to her as well. Hope says it was Sugar who attacked Steffy. Hope knows they all thought she was dead but now it turns out that Sheila "was a victim" in all of this, which enrages Ridge and Liam.

Li has a reaction to Sheila’s name, which makes Sheila smile from her room. Li goes into the room and finds that Sheila covered herself up. Underneath, Sheila is laughing at the situation.

Finn explains that Sugar looks exactly like Sheila and it would be nearly impossible to tell them apart. Lauren Fenmore told Deacon about Sugar and her history with Sheila. Sugar ended up in a mental ward. Steffy doesn’t understand why Finn is bringing this up. Finn says they’re identical in every way except for one: "Sugar has all of her toes."

Ridge summarizes that Sugar locked up Sheila in a warehouse and was about to go on a crime spree and blame Sheila for it.

Li asks Sheila to lower the sheet, but instead Sheila pulls the sheet up and exposes the missing toe. Li demands that she show her who she is. Sheila laughs under the sheet.

Finn explains that he and Deacon went through her credit card charges and tracked her down to a warehouse. They found her. Steffy insists that Sheila is dead, but Finn says that it wasn’t her. Deacon saw Sugar’s body at the crematorium, Finn says, and that means Sheila is alive. And that means she didn’t kill his birth mother.