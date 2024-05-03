The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 3, 2024: Sheila learns about Sugar

Sheila finds out about Sugar’s fate while Steffy and Liam have a chat in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 3, 2024.

We pick up today at Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) apartment. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is drinking water and Deacon brings her more. Finn (Tanner Novlan) would still like to get her to the hospital but she’s happy to be there and to "be home." She insists she was so scared and wanted to protect Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the kids, no matter what Sugar threatened to do to her.

Steffy tells Liam (Scott Clifton) that Kelly is on her way home and Liam is thrilled that they don’t have to worry about Sheila anymore. She says Kelly is excited to see her dad, and Liam is glad to be able to check in on Steffy as she sorts through all of the things she’s been through. She’s still worried about Finn. Liam thought Steffy and Finn dealt with everything to do with Sheila, but Steffy has a "weird" feeling that something is going on with Finn since Deacon won’t allow him to move on. "Clearly, it’s really stressing out Finn," Steffy says, noting that Finn wasn’t in a good place.

Sheila gets up from the couch and says they need to stop Sugar before she hurts Steffy and the kids. Deacon and Finn tell her that right now they need to worry about Sugar, but they stop short of telling her what happened between Sugar and Steffy that night.

Steffy tries calling Finn again and gets his voicemail. Liam tells her that Finn’s busy working. She’s heard it all before. Liam wonders if Steffy is stressed out because Finn is always working in high-stakes situations and she worries about him. Kelly gets home and tells her dad she learned how to make bead bracelets. He hugs her while Steffy smiles.

Sheila wants to know how Deacon knew she was still alive. Deacon tells her that he talked to Lauren Fenmore and pieced together what he’d found on Sheila’s computer. Sheila hears Deacon mention a memorial service and she’s touched that they had a memorial service for her. Deacon says that "because of your beautiful nine toes" it allowed him to piece it all together. Sheila wants to know how her nine toes saved her life.

Steffy praises Liam’s bracelet-making skills. Kelly makes a bracelet for him while Liam makes one for her. Kelly’s bracelet for Liam says "I love you lots."

Sheila wants to know why they thought she was dead. Deacon says they had good reason to believe it. He says that he was saying goodbye and "pressed the button" at the crematorium. He keeps talking about the cremation and how he needed to be with her. But when he saw the ten toes he knew it wasn’t her. She reels with this information.

They still don’t tell her about what happened with Steffy. Deacon explains all of the puzzle pieces that had to come together for him to see that she wasn’t dead. She’s amazed that he never gave up on her. This seems to overwhelm her and she thanks them for saving her life. He says Sugar isn’t going to hurt anyone, and she asks how it happened. Finn says that Steffy killed Sugar, thinking it was Sheila. This gives her pause.

Liam leaves Kelly’s room and tells Steffy that she’s reading a book. He thanks her for giving him time to spend with her. He knows it’s awkward having him there when she’s married to Finn. Steffy says Finn still hasn’t called her back, and Liam can tell that it’s going to take time for her to process everything. Steffy says she talked to Hope (Annika Noelle) about her concern for Finn.

"So Steffy killed Sugar," Sheila says slowly. Deacon explains that Sugar broke into Steffy’s house while the power was out and Steffy defended herself. Sheila can’t believe that Finn is still there with her after all of that. When he refers to her as his mother, he admits that his connection to her is real and despite everything that happened in the past he’d be upset if he couldn’t see her again. "My mother didn’t die, and you didn’t attack Steffy, you tried to save her," he says. He knows she’s changed a lot. "Mom, I believe in you." Sheila is overcome. "My precious baby boy," she sobs, holding him. She never wants to be apart from him again.

Steffy says Sheila is just a bad memory and she’ll never be part of Finn’s life again.

Little does Steffy know…Finn is hugging Sheila at that very moment.