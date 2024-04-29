The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 29, 2024: she's alive!

Steffy worries about Finn while Deacon and Finn make a big discovery in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 29, 2024.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) tells Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Tom (Clint Howard) that they need to get into the building. Tom says he heard screaming in the building, and then it stopped. The building had been vacant as far as he knew. Soon they hear gunshots and the sound of sirens, so they know their time is short.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) tells Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that he’s impressed with Hope’s (Annika Noelle) work on Hope for the Future and thinks RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Zende (Delon De Metz) have been doing a great job. Maybe they’re the future of the company, he notes.

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Bill (Don Diamont) are having lunch at Il Giardino. Liam notes that Deacon isn’t working, so Bill jokes about not getting their lunch comped. They toast to not having to run into Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) anymore.

We flash to the inside of the vacant building, where a woman’s hand is seen under the mattress.

Liam asks his father about the new contract. Bill praises his son’s good work and Liam says his priorities are shifting to focus on his work and his kids. He knows that going back and forth between Steffy and Hope hasn’t been good for him. Bill toasts that too.

Steffy tells Ridge and Brooke that Finn has been quiet lately, like there’s something on his mind. She can’t stop thinking about it because she can always tell when something’s wrong with him.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Deacon calls out for Sheila inside the building. They only have the light of their phone flashlights to work with.

Bill likes Liam’s new focus on himself and his family. It’s not just good for business, but it’s good for him, too. Liam says that Hope is doing the same thing, and Bill thinks that’s interesting, too. He wonders if the new shared perspective could lead to them getting back together. Liam says they’re not thinking about that right now. Bill says that if Liam shares the "same mindset" with Hope it could mean something. Liam isn’t going to say "never," but right now his focus is on his daughters. And work. Liam tells his father he’s dedicated to Spencer Publications, and he says he’s grateful that Bill has always had his back. Bill says he understands how Liam could fall for two beautiful women and he points out that both Hope and Steffy loved him back.

Steffy doesn’t want to read too much into what’s going on with Finn just yet, but he was so quiet this morning. She thinks it’s just work. Ridge agrees. Steffy says the last time she had that feeling, though, it had to do with Sheila.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Deacon and Finn continue their search. Finn points out that the building had been vacant for a while. There are rats everywhere, and doors covered by chains. Deacon breaks a lock and gets them into one of the locked spaces. They keep calling out for Sheila.

Bill tells Liam that having two families is a blessing. He praises Liam for always being there for the people he loves. "It wasn’t indecision," Bill says, it was that Liam couldn’t be in both places at once. Liam admits that it wasn’t fair to Hope and Steffy for trying to choose between them and then changing his mind. But Liam is grateful for the families he created with them.

Steffy wants to stop thinking about Sheila. Ridge says they can just forget about her. Brooke wonders if Finn has stopped thinking about her. Ridge says that Sheila is gone from their lives forever.

Deacon and Finn hear a noise. Deacon wonders what kind of shape Sheila would be in if she’s been locked up for weeks. They find a door that’s locked so Deacon breaks it down. Finn sees something moving so they rush deeper into the dark room.

Bill supports Liam in everything he does but warns his son that being single might not be the answer because every time they get together they end up talking about Hope and Steffy. Liam says he wants to change and treat them both with the respect they deserve. Bill says Hops is kind and forgiving, as is Steffy. Liam knows Steffy is committed to Finn and nothing is going to come between them.

Steffy sips some water as Ridge and Brooke watch her with concern. Ridge knows his daughter is suffering with the memory of what happened that night. "I’m just glad she’s gone," Steffy sighs. She thinks back to what happened, reliving every horrible moment. She hugs her father for support.

Finn and Deacon decide to split up. Finn hears Sheila’s voice in his head as he sees empty food packages on the floor. He spots an old mattress with a blanket on it. He touches the blanket and calls for Deacon. There’s a body under the blanket. It’s Sheila with her nine toes. (Deacon checks) "Mom?" Finn says in shock.

Sheila is alive!