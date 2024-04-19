The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of April 22-26
Deacon plays detective and Brooke comforts Luna.
After a rocky week, The Bold and the Beautiful family is working on finding answers and offering comfort in the coming week. Let's take a look at what coming up in The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 22.
Last week, RJ (Joshua Hoffman) finally learned the truth about what happened to Luna (Lisa Yamada) the night of Eric's (John McCook) wedding. Though Luna insisted that Zende (Delon de Metz) wasn't to blame, RJ punched his cousin in a moment of rage.
Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) discovered that Deacon (Sean Kanan) is convinced Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is alive after seeing a body with ten toes instead of nine. Finn dismissed it as a response to grief but Deacon isn't backing down after finding texts between Sheila and the mysterious "Sugar."
Take a look at the preview for next week's episodes below:
As you can see, there's a lot to take in so we've put together a list of the things fans can expect to see:
- A tearful Luna telling her mother that she broke RJ's heart
- Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) insisting to RJ that Luna isn't to blame for what happened and that it was all tied to Poppy's drugs
- Brooke offering comfort to Luna
- Deacon makes inroads with Finn, suggesting that they might be able to find Sheila if they follow the clues
- Steffy telling Liam (Scott Clifton) that Deacon has lost his mind because he won't let Sheila go
- Deacon and Finn talking to Tom (special guest Clint Howard) about Sheila; Tom seems to recognize Sheila's photo
It looks like it's going to be an exciting time in Los Angeles next week!
And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 15 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, April 15: "Steffy demands that Deacon snap back to reality. RJ learns the truth about Zende and Luna."
Tuesday, April 16: "Hope reveals the real reasons she turned down Thomas’s proposal to Liam. RJ angrily confronts Zende for sleeping with his girlfriend."
Wednesday, April 17: "Poppy attempts to comfort a heartbroken Luna. Liam and Hope agree to let Beth spend more time with Deacon."
Thursday, April 18: "Deacon pursues a new lead in his quest to prove he’s not crazy. Finn shares his concern about Deacon with Steffy."
Friday, April 19: "Lauren Fenmore shares details about Sheila’s past with Deacon. Hope, Liam, Steffy and Finn worry about Deacon’s mental health."
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
