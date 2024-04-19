The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of April 22-26

It's another thrilling week on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at what's coming up in Genoa City with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 22.

You can find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 22 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 22

"Victor and Jack uncover a clue about Harrison’s kidnapping, Billy works to reestablish his connection with Lily, and Devon makes a power move at Chancellor-Winters."

Tuesday, April 23

"Victor takes matters into his own hands, Jill does damage control with her team, and Victoria helps Nikki make a dangerous decision."

Wednesday, April 24

"Nikki attempts to make a deal with Jordan, Kyle makes a shocking discovery, and a new side of Ashley’s emerges."

Thursday, April 25

"Victor reveals a new plan of attack against Jordan, Victoria and Cole reminisce about their past, and Jack receives disturbing news."

Friday, April 26

"Traci meets Ashley’s newest alter, Audra makes a promise to Tucker, and Devon stays one step ahead of Billy."

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 15 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 15: "Victor and Nikki’s party takes an unexpected turn, Christine puts the breaks on her future plans with Danny, and Jordan sets her sights on a new target."

Tuesday, April 16: "Victor and Jack put their differences aside to help their families, Summer and Kyle’s world spins out of control, and Victoria questions her trust in Claire."

Wednesday, April 17: "Nikki shares a secret with Lauren, Nick and Phyllis support Summer, and Traci gives Ashley some tough love."

Thursday, April 18: "Chelsea and Adam share a difference of opinion about Connor, Christine receives a blast from the past, and Lily vows to make Daniel pay for his betrayal."

Friday, April 19: "Victor and Jack join forces, Nikki goes rogue, and Adam turns to Sharon for guidance."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.