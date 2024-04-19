Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of April 22-26

It's a brand new week in Salem. If you want to know what's coming up in the next week or if need to look back at last week's episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of April 22-26.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of April 22, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 22

"Kayla and Abe are upset over Paulina’s dangerous stunt. Since their honeymoon was a bust, Johnny surprises Chanel. Harris stands guard while Ava searches the Bistro on Clyde’s orders. Kate shares her frustration with Roman that Lucas has not been exonerated."

Tuesday, April 23

"Tate and Holly share another stolen moment. Eric confronts Sloan about the missing money from their budget. Theresa relaxes Alex with a massage that becomes heated. EJ makes his intentions clear to Kristen about running DiMera Enterprises. Brady and Nicole share a nice moment about their friendship."

Wednesday, April 24

"Jada is shocked to learn from Stephanie that Everett signed the divorce papers. Kristen and Stefan discuss who might have killed Li. Tripp surprises Wendy with vacation plans. Foiled by Stefan last time, Harris and Ava search for the black book at the Bistro. Rafe offers a warning to Stefan."

Thursday, April 25

"Maggie’s revelation that she is marrying Konstantin floors Sarah and Xander. Kristen invites Alex to spend the night together. Theresa shares with Brady that she feels like a failure. Konstantin attempts to drive a wedge between John and Steve’s friendship."

Friday, April 26

"Eric is shocked to find Leo at the Salem Inn while investigating his and Sloan’s finances. Nicole speaks with Chad about a reporter job at The Spectator. Paulina chews out EJ for the suspicious happenings with Stefan. Johnny and Chanel do some apartment hunting."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of April 15, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 15

"Snowed in at the Horton Cabin, Johnny and Chanel spend their honeymoon… with Julie. Brady and Theresa tell Tate he needs to keep his distance from Holly. Stefan hires Sloan to defend him. EJ holds a press conference."

Tuesday, April 16

"Johnny and Julie become concerned when Chanel goes missing in the snowstorm. Paulina continues with her treatment and Sarah checks on her. EJ tries to dodge reporters, but Chad and Xander stop him from leaving. Ava and Harris pack up her things as she prepares to move."

Wednesday, April 17

"Paulina joins the search for missing Chanel. Marlena prays that John is ready for the truth when he receives some information about his time in Aria, Greece. Eric is confused by his and Sloan’s financial situation. Konstantin panics when he loses something of great value to him."

Thursday, April 18

"Alex tells Theresa some unfortunate news about Bella. Maggie makes a bold move to help Konstantin stay in the country. Kristen and Stefan try to figure out a way to keep EJ from becoming CEO of DiMera. Wendy shares with Tripp that she feels afraid. Ava and Harris discuss their need to get into the Bistro and recover Gil’s black book for Clyde."

Friday, April 19

"Jada overhears Rafe telling Everett to sign the divorce papers. Marlena and John babysit Jude. Chad and Thomas share family time together. Everett lies to Stephanie when he tells her the hypnosis therapy is helping. Maggie and Konstantin discuss their impending wedding."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.