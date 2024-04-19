General Hospital spoilers: week of April 22-26

It's another new week in Port Charles, with plenty of drama and intrigue on the way to keep things exciting. If you want to take a look at what's coming up this week, or if you missed an episode and need to see what happened last week, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 22-26.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 22, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 22

"Sonny and Carly have it out. Nina makes a discovery. Sam tells Jason to stay away from Danny. Drew and Willow reconnect. Lois impresses Maxie with her Deception knowledge."

Tuesday, April 23

"Brooklyn’s Bridal shower is in full swing. Tracy lets her guard down. Chase also gets the bachelor party treatment at the hatchet range. A surprise guest shows up at Chase’s party. Joss and Kristina go toe-to-toe over Sonny."

Wednesday, April 24

"Chase and Finn find Gregory in a medical situation. Sam is worried about Danny. Josslyn opens up to Jason. Drew and Jordan enjoy each other’s company. Dex has some doubts about joining the PCPD."

Thursday, April 25

"Jason confronts Sonny. TJ is concerned about Kristina’s actions. Drew and Carly share a bittersweet moment. Kristina is worried about Sonny. Trina helps Laura with Ace."

Friday, April 26

"Laura tells Sonny she cannot forgive him. Nina shares her concerns with Carly. Finn and Gregory have a disagreement. Molly asks Alexis for help. Sasha receives a surprising proposition."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of April 15, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 15: "Carly updates Jason. Tracy receives welcome news. Sonny meets with Drew. John shares his suspicions with Anna. Ava continues to snow Nina."

Tuesday, April 16: "Laura and Anna come to a mutual realization. Trina questions Josslyn and Dex about their relationship. Alexis and Finn support each other. Brook Lynn and Chase have an honest discussion about money. Elizabeth opens up to Gregory."

Wednesday, April 17: "Carly and John get closer. Cyrus goes on-the-record to Anna. Lois asks Sonny if he will attend the wedding. Dex takes another step towards his new career. Ava keeps something from Sonny."

Thursday, April 18: "Sonny learns that Dex is becoming a cop. Jason gives Carly a gift. Nina spars with Drew. Lois and Brook Lynn have a heartfelt talk. Josslyn has a plea for Anna."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is available on-demand the following day on Hulu.